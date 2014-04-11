GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares sank to six-month lows on Friday as an escalating selloff on Wall Street spread to Asia and slugged markets that had been fairly resilient up to now. * The dollar is on track for its biggest weekly fall in nine-months early on Friday, having given up all of its recent gains as markets become increasingly convinced that any interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve is still a long way off. * Global crude oil drifted modestly lower on Thursday, pressured by weaker economic data from China as well as the prospect of a rebound in oil exports from Libya. * The U.S. Treasuries market rallied on Thursday with benchmark yields falling to their lowest in nearly four weeks as market-friendly minutes from the Federal Reserve's March policy meeting renewed appetite for government debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,715.33 (up 0.06 pct) * NSE index 6,796.40 (unchanged) * Rupee 60.07/08 per dlr (60.14/15) * 10-year bond yield 9.00 pct (9.03 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.53 pct (8.56 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.62 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.15/8.20 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Output is expected to have risen an annual 0.9 percent - a second successive rise and the strongest growth in five months. But it will likely do little to shore up support for the government with voting in the general election already underway. * India-Foreign reserves at 16:30 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The head of India's central bank ran into a wall of resistance on Thursday when he urged some counterparts in developed economies to more formally consider the effects their domestic stimulus has on emerging markets. KEY LOANS/DEALS * State Bank of India (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-) joined Oil India to become the second state-owned issuer in the country to take advantage of multi-year tights in Indian spreads. The issuer announced a five-year and 10-year deal with initial indications at 240 bps over Treasuries and 265 bps respectively. * Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty is also fixing up an amortising bond deal to raise 5 bln rupees-7.5 bln rupees. The five-year bonds are likely to have amortisation from 18 months onwards. The bonds may be priced in the 10.50 pct-10.80 pct range. * Private lender Ratnakar Bank has raised 3.28 bln rupees from a group of investors, including UK's CDC Group and Asia Capital and Advisors by selling an undisclosed minority stake. * Indian construction company NCC is planning a 6.5 bln rupees rights offer. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.78-82 60.50 60.84 60.57 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 10* $56.89 mln Month-to-date** $1.16 bln Year-to-date** $4.81 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 10 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 9 -$58.58 mln Month-to-date -$205.71 mln Year-to-date $5.56 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 10 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 10 Foreign Banks 2.89 bln Public Sector Banks 7.21 bln Private Sector Banks 4.91 bln Mutual Funds -1.25 bln Others -1.17 bln Primary Dealers -12.59 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 618.98 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2022 Interest Apr 11 690.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) 7.83% 2018 Interest Apr 11 28579.50 7.80% 2021 Interest Apr 11 26520.00 7.59% 2016 Interest Apr 12 25806.00 SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 15 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 41 bids for 174.53 billion rupees ($2.90 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects additional liquidity in to the banking system. It accepted all 17 bids for 47.82 billion rupees at its 1-day reverse repo auction conducted on Wednesday, through which it absorbs excess cash from the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 408.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)