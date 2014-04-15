GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after upbeat U.S. data helped Wall Street bounce from a sharp selloff in recent days.. * The dollar started off the Asian session on a firmer footing on Tuesday, after U.S. retail sales data signalled a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy. * Brent crude oil rose more than $1.50 on Monday as tensions escalated in Ukraine, while U.S. crude rose modestly after positive retail sales data signalled a rebound in the U.S. economy. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday as stocks gained and better-than-expected retail sales data boosted expectations that economic growth is picking up after months of weakness blamed in part on bad weather. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,628.96 (down 0.38 pct) * NSE index 6,776.30 (down 0.3 pct) * Rupee 60.1750/1850 per dlr (60.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 8.94 pct (9.00 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.53 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.60 pct) * Call money 8.10/8.15 pct(7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * Annual retail price inflation is forecast to have edged up to 8.19 percent last month, after slowing to 8.10 percent in February. Meanwhile, core consumer price inflation has been sticky at around 8 percent, a level deemed uncomfortably high by RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan. * Wholesale price inflation for March due around 0630 GMT Retail price inflation data for March due around 1200 GMT . OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's economic gloom deepened on Friday with a surprise contraction in industrial output, a fall in exports and a jump in the trade deficit, underscoring the enormity of challenges awaiting a new government that takes over in May. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Bhushan Power and Steel has signed a 57.4-bln-rupee ($952 mln) 12-year loan to part-finance Phase VI of its steel-making unit in Odisha, eastern India. * Lanco Infratech has a $200m dual-tranche loan that comes with a guarantee from ICICI Bank and which will partly refinance an acquisition financing the Indian lender arranged in 2012. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.77-84 61.02 61.02 60.79 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 11* -$60.15 mln Month-to-date** $1.29 bln Year-to-date** $4.94 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 11 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 10 -$138.87 mln Month-to-date -$483.45 mln Year-to-date $5.28 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 11 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 11 Foreign Banks -6.77 bln Public Sector Banks -11.58 bln Private Sector Banks 18.72 bln Mutual Funds 6.35 bln Others 4.08 bln Primary Dealers -10.80 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 15 1594.87 (27 States) SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 209.75 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 342.40 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1071.25 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70 (PUNJAB) 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 7.37% 2014 Redemption Apr 16 422528.82 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 42 bids for 177.93 billion rupees ($2.96 billion) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 483.77 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.38 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)