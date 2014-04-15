GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged higher in early trade on Tuesday after
upbeat U.S. data helped Wall Street bounce from a sharp selloff
in recent days..
* The dollar started off the Asian session on a firmer
footing on Tuesday, after U.S. retail sales data signalled a
brighter outlook for the U.S. economy.
* Brent crude oil rose more than $1.50 on Monday as tensions
escalated in Ukraine, while U.S. crude rose modestly after
positive retail sales data signalled a rebound in the U.S.
economy.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday as stocks gained
and better-than-expected retail sales data boosted expectations
that economic growth is picking up after months of weakness
blamed in part on bad weather.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,628.96 (down 0.38 pct)
* NSE index 6,776.30 (down 0.3 pct)
* Rupee 60.1750/1850 per dlr (60.07/08)
* 10-year bond yield 8.94 pct (9.00 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.53 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.60 pct)
* Call money 8.10/8.15 pct(7.00/7.10 pct)
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
* Annual retail price inflation is forecast to
have edged up to 8.19 percent last month, after slowing to 8.10
percent in February. Meanwhile, core consumer price inflation
has been sticky at around 8 percent, a level deemed
uncomfortably high by RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan.
* Wholesale price inflation for March due around 0630 GMT
Retail price inflation data for March due around 1200 GMT .
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India's economic gloom deepened on Friday with a surprise
contraction in industrial output, a fall in exports and a jump
in the trade deficit, underscoring the enormity of challenges
awaiting a new government that takes over in May.
KEY LOANS/DEALS
* Bhushan Power and Steel has signed a 57.4-bln-rupee ($952
mln) 12-year loan to part-finance Phase VI of its steel-making
unit in Odisha, eastern India.
* Lanco Infratech has a $200m dual-tranche loan that comes
with a guarantee from ICICI Bank and which will partly refinance
an acquisition financing the Indian lender arranged in
2012.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Close Open High Low Volume
60.77-84 61.02 61.02 60.79 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 11* -$60.15 mln
Month-to-date** $1.29 bln
Year-to-date** $4.94 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
April 11 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 10 -$138.87 mln
Month-to-date -$483.45 mln
Year-to-date $5.28 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 11
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 11
Foreign Banks -6.77 bln
Public Sector Banks -11.58 bln
Private Sector Banks 18.72 bln
Mutual Funds 6.35 bln
Others 4.08 bln
Primary Dealers -10.80 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 05.85%, 2015 Interest Apr 15 1594.87
(27 States)
SDL 08.39%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 209.75
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.56%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 342.40
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.57%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1071.25
(2 States)
SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Apr 15 1072.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.98%, 2021 Interest Apr 15 134.70
(PUNJAB)
9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11
7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00
7.37% 2014 Redemption Apr 16 422528.82
===============================================================
For the full table for April inflows, see:
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
42 bids for 177.93 billion rupees ($2.96 billion) at its
four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 483.77 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.38 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Himank Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)