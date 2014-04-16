GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets took some comfort from a late spurt by Wall Street on Wednesday, while rising tensions in Ukraine kept safe-haven sovereign debt well bid. * Commodity currencies nursed heavy losses early on Wednesday, while the other major currencies struggled for clear direction as investors kept a nervous eye on developments in Ukraine and ahead of a slew of Chinese economic data. * Benchmark Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday after news that Ukrainian armed forces launched military operations in the east of the country, though gains were limited by the prospect of a resumption of oil exports from Libya. * U.S. Treasury debt prices gained on Tuesday as rising tensions in Ukraine sparked a safety bid for U.S. bonds, and a weak manufacturing survey for New York state pointed to sluggish economic momentum. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,484.93 (down 0.64 pct) * NSE index 6,733.10 (down 0.64 pct) * Rupee 60.23/24 per dlr (60.1750/1850) * 10-year bond yield 8.95 pct (8.94 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.50 pct (8.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.59 pct) * Call money 8.40/8.50 pct (8.10/8.15 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Rising food prices drove inflation in India up more than expected in March, reversing a slowdown and leaving the central bank with less room to support the economy amid fresh signs of slowing growth. * The U.S. Federal Reserve ought not to raise interest rates until the economy is much closer to full strength, two of the Fed's most dovish policymakers said on Tuesday. KEY LOANS/DEALS * State Bank of India and Mizuho Bank yesterday launched the $180 mln five-year bullet term loan for Rural Electrification Corp. * West Bengal Power Development Corp has signed a 11 billion rupees ($182 million) four-year borrowing as part of efforts to rationalise its debt structure through the folding of project loans into a single facility. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.82-87 60.70 60.85 60.71 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 15* -$3.59 mln Month-to-date** $1.16 bln Year-to-date** $4.81 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 15 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 11 -$300.82 mln Month-to-date -$576.59 mln Year-to-date $5.19 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 15 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 11 Foreign Banks -9.30 bln Public Sector Banks 1.08 bln Private Sector Banks -13.05 bln Mutual Funds -689 mln Others 32.77 bln Primary Dealers -10.81 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 9.85% 2015 Interest Apr 16 3663.11 7.49% 2017 Interest Apr 16 21721.00 7.37% 2014 Redemption Apr 16 422528.82 SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 80035.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 50040.00 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 47 bids for 198.35 billion rupees ($3.29 billion) at its one-day repo auction through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 373.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.22 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)