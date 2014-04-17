GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest rates low and Yahoo rallied. * The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar early on Thursday, having eased broadly overnight as a rally in global stocks dented demand for the safe-haven currency. * Brent crude rose toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday on mounting tensions in Ukraine, while prices for U.S. oil were nearly unchanged after a report showed a huge build in stockpiles, which canceled out geopolitical concerns. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as rising stocks reduced demand for lower risk government bonds, and as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen expressed optimism on the economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,277.23 (down 0.92 pct) * NSE index 6,675.30 (down 0.86 pct) * Rupee 60.37/38 per dlr (60.23/24) * 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.95 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.50 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.59 pct) * Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (8.40/8.50 pct) FACTORS TO WATCH * Standard & Poor's will conduct a webinar to discuss possible impact of national elections on India's sovereign credit rating at 0530 GMT. In a statement this week, the ratings agency said the direction and pace of policy reforms in India, more than which political party takes control after elections, will have a bearing on the sovereign rating KEY LOANS/DEALS * Encouraged by the success of its first global rupee-linked programme, International Finance Corp is planning another programme of $2 bln. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 60.68-72 60.65 60.78 60.65 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 16* -$7.40 mln Month-to-date** $1.14 bln Year-to-date** $4.79 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 16 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 15 -$90.00 mln Month-to-date -$666.6 mln Year-to-date $5.1 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 11 Foreign Banks 3.99 bln Public Sector Banks 3.01 bln Private Sector Banks -7.85 bln Mutual Funds 2.61 mln Others 3.68 bln Primary Dealers -5.44 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00 (3 States) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 80035.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 50040.00 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 31 bids for 122.07 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 500.49 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)