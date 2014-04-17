GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* U.S. stocks rose 1 percent on Wednesday, advancing for a
third straight session as Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
reaffirmed the central bank's commitment to keeping interest
rates low and Yahoo rallied.
* The yen wallowed at one-week lows against the dollar early
on Thursday, having eased broadly overnight as a rally in global
stocks dented demand for the safe-haven currency.
* Brent crude rose toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday on
mounting tensions in Ukraine, while prices for U.S. oil were
nearly unchanged after a report showed a huge build in
stockpiles, which canceled out geopolitical concerns.
* U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Wednesday as rising stocks
reduced demand for lower risk government bonds, and as Federal
Reserve Chair Janet Yellen expressed optimism on the
economy.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,277.23 (down 0.92 pct)
* NSE index 6,675.30 (down 0.86 pct)
* Rupee 60.37/38 per dlr (60.23/24)
* 10-year bond yield 8.96 pct (8.95 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.50 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.59 pct)
* Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (8.40/8.50 pct)
FACTORS TO WATCH
* Standard & Poor's will conduct a webinar to discuss
possible impact of national elections on India's sovereign
credit rating at 0530 GMT. In a statement this week, the ratings
agency said the direction and pace of policy reforms in India,
more than which political party takes control after elections,
will have a bearing on the sovereign rating
KEY LOANS/DEALS
* Encouraged by the success of its first global rupee-linked
programme, International Finance Corp is planning another
programme of $2 bln.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.68-72 60.65 60.78 60.65 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 16* -$7.40 mln
Month-to-date** $1.14 bln
Year-to-date** $4.79 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
April 16 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) *
Debt
April 15 -$90.00 mln
Month-to-date -$666.6 mln
Year-to-date $5.1 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 16
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 11
Foreign Banks 3.99 bln
Public Sector Banks 3.01 bln
Private Sector Banks -7.85 bln
Mutual Funds 2.61 mln
Others 3.68 bln
Primary Dealers -5.44 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 375.00
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.54%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 195.08
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 07.55%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 755.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.58%, 2019 Interest Apr 17 98.54
(NAGALAND)
SDL 08.84%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 1105.00
(3 States)
SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 685.88
(2 States)
SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 443.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Apr 17 890.00
(WEST BENGAL)
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 80035.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 17 50040.00
For the full table for April inflows, see:
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 31 bids for 122.07 billion rupees ($2.03 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 500.49 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trillion
rupees.
