GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Global equity markets rose on Thursday, boosted by solid U.S. economic data and upbeat results from some U.S. companies, including General Electric, while the dollar rose after a joint call by major powers for an end to the fighting in Ukraine. * The yen slipped to a 10-day low against the dollar on Friday after speculators unwound some safe-haven trades following encouraging U.S. economic data and on hopes for a diplomatic initiative seeking an end to violence in Ukraine. * Brent crude oil fell on Thursday, stalling below $100 a barrel after the United States, Russia, Ukraine and the European Union jointly called for an end to the violence in Ukraine, taking some risk premium out of the market, while U.S. oil rose on positive economic data. * U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Thursday as data pointed towards a strengthening economy, and as traders prepared for $96 billion in new coupon-bearing supply next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,628.84 (up 1.58 pct) * NSE index 6,779.40 (up 1.56 pct) * Rupee 60.29/30 per dlr (60.37/38) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.96 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.51 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.60 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.30 pct (7.05/7.10 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's Supreme Court to resume hearing an appeal for the release of Sahara conglomerate's chief, Subrata Roy, who has been held in a jail for more than a month over his group's failure to comply with a court order to repay investors in an illegal bond scheme. * Earnings on Monday: Hindustan Zinc OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian energy company Reliance Industries Ltd posted nearly flat fourth-quarter profit, in line with estimates, as a slimmer margin in its oil refining business offset higher revenue. * Wipro, India's third-biggest IT services exporter, posted forecast-beating quarterly profit on Thursday and said it expects a stronger year ahead on increased spending by overseas clients. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Lanco Infratech, the flagship company of the Lanco Group, has signed a jumbo 108.6 billion rupees ($1.8 billion) seven-tranche loan under a corporate debt restructuring plan. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 17* -$71.69 mln Month-to-date** $1.13 bln Year-to-date** $4.78 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 21 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 16 -$46.60 mln Month-to-date -$713.19 mln Year-to-date $5.05 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 11 Foreign Banks -3.45 bln Public Sector Banks -17.61 bln Private Sector Banks 27.19 bln Mutual Funds -0.29 mln Others 2.83 bln Primary Dealers -8.67 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 7.32% 2014 Interest Apr 21 4758.00 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 05.60%, 2014 Redemption Apr 23 77103.10 (28 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 64110.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 60000.00 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 24 bids for 74.72 billion rupees ($1.24 billion) at its four-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 353.7 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.25 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.3950 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)