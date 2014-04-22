GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were supported on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks extended gains into a fifth day, though investors continued to see tensions in Ukraine as a threat to risk appetite. * The dollar held at two-week highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday after a subdued session overnight, with many global financial centres shut for the Easter long-weekend holiday. * Brent crude oil strengthened slightly while U.S. crude futures were briefly supported by positive economic data on Monday but prices were range-bound in low volumes following Easter Sunday with no significant escalation in tensions over Ukraine. * U.S. Treasuries yields were little changed on Monday after anticipation of another round of strong U.S. economic data limited safe-haven bids, and as traders discounted conflict in Ukraine and emphasized efforts to ease tensions in the country. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,764.83 (up 0.6 pct) * NSE index 6,817.65 (up 0.56 pct) * Rupee 60.59/60 per dlr (60.29/30) * 10-year bond yield 8.86 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.44 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 9.15/9.20 pct (8.20/8.30 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * HDFC Bank Ltd Jan-March quarter results OVERNIGHT NEWS * Japan overhauled the world's biggest public pension fund on Tuesday, appointing new committee members, in a push toward Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's goal of a more aggressive investment strategy. FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 21* $35.2 mln Month-to-date** $1.20 bln Year-to-date** $4.85 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 22 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.1 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) * Debt April 17 $47.42 mln Month-to-date -$665.8 mln Year-to-date $5.1 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 11 Foreign Banks 17.58 bln Public Sector Banks -3.46 bln Private Sector Banks -14.83 bln Mutual Funds 8.65 mln Others 2.27 bln Primary Dealers -10.20 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 8.24% 2018 Interest Apr 22 30900.00 10.70% 2020 Interest Apr 22 3210.00 SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 05.60%, 2014 Redemption Apr 23 77103.10 (28 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 64110.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 60000.00 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 48 bids for 189.68 billion rupees ($3.14 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 366.60 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.19 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Himank Sharma)