GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stock markets were little moved on Wednesday after a Chinese manufacturing survey met expectations, but the Australian dollar plunged to a two-week low after data showed surprisingly low inflation in that country's economy. * The world's major currencies started trade on Wednesday in Asia on familiar ground after an uninspired session that kept the dollar, euro and yen locked in narrow ranges. * U.S. crude futures fell on Tuesday ahead of data expected to show that inventories in the world's top oil-consuming nation have risen close to record highs. * Short- and intermediate-dated U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Tuesday after a weak two-year note auction and as signs of improvement in the U.S. economy raised the prospect of tighter monetary policy from the Federal Reserve, driving a preference for longer-dated Treasuries. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,758.37 (down 0.03 pct) * NSE index 6,815.35 (down 0.03 pct) * Rupee 60.76/77 per dlr (60.59/60) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.59 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 8.00/8.10 pct (9.15/9.20 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * Earnings on Wednesday: Cairn India, Yes Bank , UltraTech Cement * Expiry of April equity derivative contracts OVERNIGHT NEWS * Mining in India's top iron ore-exporting state of Goa is likely to restart in January next year once all companies have obtained environment and forest clearances from the federal government, a state government source said on Tuesday. * The Reserve Bank of India will not permit repayment of domestic rupee loans availed in the country through external commercial borrowings from Indian banks' branches or subsidiaries abroad as the risk remains within the Indian banking system, it said in a statement on Tuesday. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Muthoot Finance to launch up to $65 mln share sale on April 25. * State-owned Union Bank of India, Baa3/BBB- (Moody's/S&P), launched its new Reg S 5.5-year US dollar-denominated bonds with initial price indication in the area of 290bp over the five-year US Treasury. * Tata Motors has mandated four banks for an offering of US dollar bonds, sources aware of the matter told IFR. * L&T Infrastructure Development Projects continues to pre-market its US$600m-$700m business trust IPO in Singapore and a decision on the launch date will be taken only after May 16, when the Indian election results are due. Polling continues until May 12. * The up to 1.81 billion rupees ($30m) initial public offer of amusement park owner Wonderla Holidays was subscribed 42% on Day 1. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 61.28-34 61.23 61.30 61.18 High GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 22 Foreign Banks -5.36 bln Public Sector Banks 3.01 bln Private Sector Banks -0.66 bln Mutual Funds 3.75 mln Others 2.28 bln Primary Dealers -3.02 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.97%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 79.70 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.07%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 1250.85 (3 States) SDL 08.11%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 405.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 269.88 (2 States) SDL 08.58%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 68.64 (NAGALAND) SDL 08.60%, 2018 Interest Apr 23 796.79 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 448.63 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 232.00 (KERALA) SDL 09.30%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 67.43 (2 States) SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 582.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 933.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 264.80 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 709.50 (2 States) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 939.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest Apr 23 470.00 (BIHAR) SDL 05.60%, 2014 Redemption Apr 23 77103.10 (28 States) 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 64110.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 60000.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 56 bids for 211.27 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 423.65 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)