GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks struggled on Friday as fears of an escalating Ukraine crisis eclipsed upbeat U.S. economic data and robust U.S. tech shares. * The dollar came under pressure against the yen on Friday as rising tension in Ukraine undermined optimism about U.S. economic growth following strong U.S. durable goods data. * Brent crude futures rose by more than a dollar a barrel on Thursday as mutual accusations of aggression by Ukraine and Russia raised concerns over future oil supplies, while strong U.S. economic data suggested higher demand. * U.S. Treasury long bond yields fell for a third straight session on Thursday, as renewed tensions between Ukraine and Russia wiped out earlier gains posted after the release of positive economic numbers. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,876.54 (Up 0.52 pct) * NSE index 6,840.80 (down 0.37 pct) * Rupee 61.07/08 per dlr (60.76/77) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.59 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.15 pct (8.00/8.10 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India economic affairs secretary to attend journalism awards show in Mumbai. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India is likely to have below-average monsoon rainfall in 2014, raising the possibility that drought could stoke inflation and hit a sluggish economy dependent on the elements because half the country's farmland lacks irrigation. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Lanco Infratech recently launched a $200 million dual-tranche loan in the market that comes with a guarantee from ICICI Bank * Aban Offshore, India's largest offshore drilling contractor in the private sector, has recently signed around US$2bn 15-year SBLC-backed facilities * Indian Steel maker Essar Steel also has a $500 million two-year loan backed by export performance guarantees of several Indian banks * State-run Union Bank of India raised $350 million through an offering of 5.5-year bonds yesterday, a financing that was nearly identical to the transaction it priced last year, also in April. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 61.52-57 61.48 61.58 61.51 High GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 23 Foreign Banks 3.48 bln Public Sector Banks 5.44 bln Private Sector Banks 3.41 bln Mutual Funds -2.10 mln Others 1.67 bln Primary Dealers 11.89 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 64110.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 24 60000.00 SDL 08.24%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 515.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 1237.50 (3 States) SDL 08.26%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 413.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.27%, 2023 Interest Apr 25 82.70 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.58%, 2016 Interest Apr 25 429.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.79%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 439.50 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.80%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1320.00 (3 States) SDL 08.81%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 477.94 (3 States) SDL 09.14%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 982.55 (3 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 29.77 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.31%, 2022 Interest Apr 25 1163.75 (WEST BENGAL) =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 58 bids for 212.96 billion rupees ($3.50 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 484.1 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.27 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.8850 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Archana Narayanan)