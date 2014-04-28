GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares began the week under a cloud on Monday, after a dismal week on Wall Street and against the backdrop of increasing tension in Ukraine. * The dollar got off to a quiet start on Monday following a few days of directionless trading with investors unlikely to take aggressive positions ahead of major events out of the United States and euro zone. * Crude oil futures shrugged off a barrage of threats and demands between Western powers and Russia over the crisis in Ukraine, slipping ahead of the weekend on profit-taking and healthy supplies in North America. * Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds fell to their lowest in more than nine months on Friday, sliding for a fourth straight session, as investors sought the safety of bonds after Russia unexpectedly raised rates hours after the S&P downgraded the country's credit rating. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,688.07 (down 0.82 pct) * NSE index 6,782.75 (down 0.85 pct) * Rupee 60.60/61 per dlr (61.07/08) * 10-year bond yield 8.88 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.40 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.60 pct (8.60 pct) * Call money 8.30/8.40 pct (7.10/7.15 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India cbank scheduled to announce 160 billion rupees ($2.64 billion) of government bond auction for week ending May 2. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Curbs on gold imports in India will not be withdrawn immediately, but will be done in a calibrated manner, the country's Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram said on Friday. * The Reserve Bank of India will auction 150 billion rupees of treasury bills on April 30, including 90 billion rupees of 91-day and 60 billion rupees of 364-day t-bills, it said on Friday. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ and Japan Bank for International Cooperation have completed a $550 million loan for Reliance Industries. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 61.06-09 61.13 61.15 61.00 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 25* 48.64 mln Month-to-date** $1.40 bln Year-to-date** $5.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 23 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt April 23 -$37.51 mln Month-to-date $1.14 bln Year-to-date $4.62 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 25 Foreign Banks -17.26 bln Public Sector Banks 16.92 bln Private Sector Banks -15.31 bln Mutual Funds 27.75 bln Others 11.68 bln Primary Dealers -23.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Apr 28 114.75 (KERALA) SDL 08.45%, 2021 Interest Apr 28 63.38 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.47%, 2021 Interest Apr 28 762.30 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 42.40 (GOA) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 212.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 233.75 (2 States) SDL 08.51%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 1404.15 (5 States) SDL 08.52%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 255.60 (2 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 1770.74 (3 States) SDL 08.55%, 2020 Interest Apr 28 1496.25 (2 States) SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 29 538.31 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 55 bids for 210.09 billion rupees at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 506.60 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.6550 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)