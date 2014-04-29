GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Tuesday after Wall Street notched up a late rally, but conviction was sorely lacking with Tokyo shut for a holiday and plenty of major events looming later in the week. * The euro traded at multi-week highs against the yen early on Tuesday and held firm against the dollar following a surprisingly strong performance overnight as expectations for additional stimulus from the European Central Bank waned. * Brent crude oil prices fell almost $1.50 a barrel on Monday as Libya prepared to resume exports from an eastern port, while the spread versus U.S. futures abruptly narrowed after widening for two weeks. * Prices on long-term U.S. Treasuries fell on Monday with investors feeling comfortable embracing riskier assets as upbeat U.S. housing numbers strengthened the view that the world's largest economy was steadily recovering. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,631.61 (down 0.25 pct) * NSE index 6,761.25 (down 0.32 pct) * Rupee 60.6450/6550 per dlr (60.60/61) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.88 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.61 pct (8.60 pct) * Call money 8.65/8.70 pct (8.30/8.40 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to conduct underwriting commitment auction for primary dealers for Friday's debt sale. OVERNIGHT NEWS * The RBI to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on May 2. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Four more banks, Land Bank of Taiwan, Sumitomo Trust & Banking Co, Tokyo Star Bank and United Taiwan Bank, have joined the $1.775 billion five-year loan for state-owned ONGC Videsh. Total commitments have reached roughly $130 million. * Three lenders so far have joined the $300 million five-year term loan for mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp. The three banks (including Chang Hwa Commercial Bank) committed $35 million in total. The deal is expected to be wrapped up this week. * Four banks have joined Hindustan Petroleum Corp's $500 million three-year loan in general syndication so far. The four are Bank of Bahrain & Kuwait, DBS Bank, First Commercial Bank and Siemens Financial Services. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.98-00 60.94 61.10 60.98 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 28* 12.72 mln Month-to-date** $1.45 bln Year-to-date** $5.1 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 28 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.5550 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt April 25 -$354.87 mln Month-to-date -$1.5 bln Year-to-date $4.27 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 28 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 28 Foreign Banks -9.41 bln Public Sector Banks 2.42 bln Private Sector Banks 8.11 bln Mutual Funds -1.15 bln Others 1.09 bln Primary Dealers -1.05 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.04%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 176.00 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 568.80 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.30%, 2019 Interest Apr 29 196.68 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 10.50% 2014 Interest Apr 29 538.31 SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 73557.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 50025.00 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 57 bids for 216.44 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 463.55 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)