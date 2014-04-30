GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares firmed on Wednesday after earnings-fuelled
gains on Wall Street, while the euro remained under pressure
after weaker-than-expected German inflation data raised
speculation of more easing in Europe.
* The euro nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having
been put under pressure by soft German inflation numbers while
the yen stayed on the defensive ahead of a policy decision by
the Bank of Japan.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders refocused on
geopolitical risks from an outbreak of violence in Libya to
Russia's intervention in Ukraine.
* U.S. Treasury prices tumbled for a second straight session
on Tuesday, pressured by a brighter U.S. economic outlook, with
the Federal Reserve expected to continue reducing its bond
purchases and investors bracing for a strong jobs report later
this week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,466.19 (down 0.73 pct)
* NSE index 6,715.25 (down 0.68 pct)
* Rupee 60.42/43 per dlr (60.6450/6550)
* 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.85 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.43 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.61 pct)
* Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (8.65/8.70 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India to allot underwriting commission
to primary dealers for Friday's debt sale.
* The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of treasury bills.
* The RBI to release weekly data on reserve money.
KEY LOANS/DEALS
* Tata Motors has started sounding accounts with initial
price thoughts of the 6 percent area for a potential $300
million offering of seven-year Reg S bonds.
* State Bank of India's $390 million three-year
bullet loan has attracted six to seven banks to join with total
commitments of around $100 million so far in general
syndication. The deal is expected to close in early May.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
60.62-65 60.84 60.81 60.60 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 29* 47.66 mln
Month-to-date** $1.47 bln
Year-to-date** $5.1 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
April 29 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
April 28 -$87.44 mln
Month-to-date -$1.58 bln
Year-to-date $4.18 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 29
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 29
Foreign Banks -3.78 bln
Public Sector Banks -10.39 bln
Private Sector Banks 16.91 bln
Mutual Funds -2.85 bln
Others -4.09 bln
Primary Dealers 4.20 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
MONEY MARKET INFLOWS
===============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50
(2 States)
SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10
(KERALA)
SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70
(GOA)
SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21
(MANIPUR)
SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29
(JHARKHAND)
SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90
(MEGHALAYA)
10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61
91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 73557.00
364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 50025.00
===============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
58 bids for 216.91 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction,
through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 528.55 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)