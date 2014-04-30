GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares firmed on Wednesday after earnings-fuelled gains on Wall Street, while the euro remained under pressure after weaker-than-expected German inflation data raised speculation of more easing in Europe. * The euro nursed broad losses early on Wednesday, having been put under pressure by soft German inflation numbers while the yen stayed on the defensive ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday as traders refocused on geopolitical risks from an outbreak of violence in Libya to Russia's intervention in Ukraine. * U.S. Treasury prices tumbled for a second straight session on Tuesday, pressured by a brighter U.S. economic outlook, with the Federal Reserve expected to continue reducing its bond purchases and investors bracing for a strong jobs report later this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,466.19 (down 0.73 pct) * NSE index 6,715.25 (down 0.68 pct) * Rupee 60.42/43 per dlr (60.6450/6550) * 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.37 pct (8.43 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.61 pct) * Call money 8.45/8.50 pct (8.65/8.70 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to allot underwriting commission to primary dealers for Friday's debt sale. * The RBI to sell 150 billion rupees of treasury bills. * The RBI to release weekly data on reserve money. KEY LOANS/DEALS * Tata Motors has started sounding accounts with initial price thoughts of the 6 percent area for a potential $300 million offering of seven-year Reg S bonds. * State Bank of India's $390 million three-year bullet loan has attracted six to seven banks to join with total commitments of around $100 million so far in general syndication. The deal is expected to close in early May. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.62-65 60.84 60.81 60.60 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 29* 47.66 mln Month-to-date** $1.47 bln Year-to-date** $5.1 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 29 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt April 28 -$87.44 mln Month-to-date -$1.58 bln Year-to-date $4.18 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 29 Foreign Banks -3.78 bln Public Sector Banks -10.39 bln Private Sector Banks 16.91 bln Mutual Funds -2.85 bln Others -4.09 bln Primary Dealers 4.20 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd MONEY MARKET INFLOWS =============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.68%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 115.20 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.08%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 80.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 405.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 345.10 (KERALA) SDL 08.14%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 40.70 (GOA) SDL 08.18%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 77.21 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 103.29 (JHARKHAND) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Apr 30 50.90 (MEGHALAYA) 10.45% 2018 Interest Apr 30 1941.61 91 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 73557.00 364 days T-Bill Redemption Apr 30 50025.00 =============================================================== For the full table for April inflows, see: =============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 58 bids for 216.91 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 528.55 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.44 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)