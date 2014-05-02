GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were subdued and the dollar held modest gains against the yen in early trade on Friday as markets held their breath ahead of the U.S. payrolls report later in the session - which could show the economy shaking off a severe winter. * The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday, still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a closely watched U.S. employment report. * U.S. oil futures edged lower on Thursday as inventories soared to record highs and traders awaited Friday's U.S. jobs numbers, while Brent oil was pressured by muted Chinese economic data and expectations for a rebound in Libyan oil exports. * U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday, pushing yields on long-dated bonds to multi-month lows, in a market that continued to cover short positions ahead of Friday's all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls data. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,417.80 (down 0.22 pct) * NSE index 6,696.40 (down 0.28 pct) * Rupee 60.31/32 per dlr (60.42/43) * 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.37 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.45/8.50 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on May 2. * India's manufacturing PMI data. * Indian automakers continue to report April sales. * India's foreign reserves and bank lending data * Reliance Communications earnings KEY LOANS/DEALS * Tata Motors priced its much-talked about unrated $300m seven-year senior bond sale to yield 5.75 percent on Wednesday. * ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBS have been mandated on a $205m three-year refinancing guaranteed by Tata Power Company. The three banks have equally underwritten the bullet loan, terms of which are being finalised. * A Middle East-based sovereign fund is likely to buy a significant stake in Viom Networks soon, an Indian phone tower operator majority owned by the Tata Group, according to people aware of the matter. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.51-54 60.53 60.58 60.52 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) April 30* $75.27 mln Month-to-date** $1.59 bln Year-to-date** $5.24 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on April 30 on SEBI website. #(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees) FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt April 29 $64.49 mln Month-to-date -$1.52 bln Year-to-date $4.24 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) April 30 Foreign Banks -6.70 bln Public Sector Banks 8.07 bln Private Sector Banks -3.40 bln Mutual Funds -1.06 bln Others 0.19 bln Primary Dealers 2.89 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 58 bids for 216.90 billion rupees ($3.59 billion) at its two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 522.25 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.34 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)