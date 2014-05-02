GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares were subdued and the dollar held modest gains
against the yen in early trade on Friday as markets held their
breath ahead of the U.S. payrolls report later in the session -
which could show the economy shaking off a severe winter.
* The dollar struggled to make any headway early on Friday,
still languishing near a three-week trough against a basket of
major currencies as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of a
closely watched U.S. employment report.
* U.S. oil futures edged lower on Thursday as inventories
soared to record highs and traders awaited Friday's U.S. jobs
numbers, while Brent oil was pressured by muted Chinese economic
data and expectations for a rebound in Libyan oil exports.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday, pushing
yields on long-dated bonds to multi-month lows, in a market that
continued to cover short positions ahead of Friday's
all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 22,417.80 (down 0.22 pct)
* NSE index 6,696.40 (down 0.28 pct)
* Rupee 60.31/32 per dlr (60.42/43)
* 10-year bond yield 8.83 pct (8.83 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.36 pct (8.37 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.58 pct)
* Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (8.45/8.50 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India to sell 160 billion rupees of bonds on May 2.
* India's manufacturing PMI data.
* Indian automakers continue to report April sales.
* India's foreign reserves and bank lending data
* Reliance Communications earnings
KEY LOANS/DEALS
* Tata Motors priced its much-talked about unrated
$300m seven-year senior bond sale to yield 5.75 percent on
Wednesday.
* ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and RBS have been
mandated on a $205m three-year refinancing guaranteed by Tata
Power Company. The three banks have equally
underwritten the bullet loan, terms of which are being
finalised.
* A Middle East-based sovereign fund is likely to buy a
significant stake in Viom Networks soon, an Indian phone tower
operator majority owned by the Tata Group, according to people
aware of the matter.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
60.51-54 60.53 60.58 60.52 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
April 30* $75.27 mln
Month-to-date** $1.59 bln
Year-to-date** $5.24 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
April 30 on SEBI website.
#(As per Reuters conversion, ($1 = 60.4225 Indian Rupees)
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
April 29 $64.49 mln
Month-to-date -$1.52 bln
Year-to-date $4.24 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on April 30
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
April 30
Foreign Banks -6.70 bln
Public Sector Banks 8.07 bln
Private Sector Banks -3.40 bln
Mutual Funds -1.06 bln
Others 0.19 bln
Primary Dealers 2.89 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 58 bids for 216.90 billion rupees ($3.59 billion) at its
two-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 522.25 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.34 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)