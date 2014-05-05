Nikkei falls on strong yen; Trump's protectionism weighs
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets took a turn lower on Monday after a survey of Chinese manufacturing disappointed, while the simmering conflict in Ukraine kept gold and bonds well bid. * The dollar got off to a cautious start on Monday having staged a curious reversal late last week that saw it erase all of the gains sparked by a strong payrolls report. * Oil prices rose on Friday as violence in Ukraine and job growth in the United States spurred buying, and technical short-covering before the weekend also lent support. * Yields on U.S. 30-year bonds dropped to their lowest in more than 10 months on Friday, falling for a fourth straight session, as concerns about Russia and Ukraine overshadowed an upbeat U.S. employment report. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,403.89 (down 0.06 pct) * NSE index 6,694.80 (down 0.02 pct) * Rupee 60.16/17 per dlr (60.31/32) * 10-year bond yield 8.81 pct (8.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.33 pct (8.36 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.58 pct (8.58 pct) * Call money 7.40/7.50 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * HSBC Markit Services PMI for April (0530 GMT) KEY LOANS/DEALS * Pune Infoport is in the market with a 3 bln rupees ($49.8 mln) offering of an 18-month bond backed by a pledge of shares. Standard Chartered is arranging the issue, which has been assigned a Single A rating by Brickwork. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.37-38 60.48 60.67 60.33 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 2* $64.28 mln Month-to-date (April)** $1.69 bln Year-to-date** $5.34 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt April 30 (April) $73.26 mln Month-to-date -$1.45 bln Year-to-date $4.32 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 2 Foreign Banks 8.55 bln Public Sector Banks -9.79 bln Private Sector Banks 4.21 bln Mutual Funds 2.05 bln Others 9.09 bln Primary Dealers -14.11 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all six bids for 19.24 billion rupees at its three-day evening repo auction. Earlier in the day, it had accepted all 22 bids for 63.05 billion rupees ($1 billion) at its 3-day morning repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 526.15 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.26 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Himank Sharma)
Jan 24 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Change on the day at 0202 GMT Currency Latest bid Previous Pct day Move Japan yen 112.87 112.70 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.4167 1.4176 +0.06 Taiwan dlr 31.340 31.431 +0.29 Korean won 11