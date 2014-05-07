GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares fell to a one-month low and the safe-haven yen hovered just below a multi-month high against the dollar in early trade on Wednesday as the heightened possibility of Ukraine slipping into civil war dampened risk sentiment. * The New Zealand dollar tumbled on Wednesday after the country's central bank warned it may have to intervene to weaken the currency, while the U.S. dollar languished at six-month lows against a basket of major currencies. * U.S. crude futures settled nearly unchanged on Tuesday, but later rose in post-settlement trade after industry group the American Petroleum Institute reported that crude stocks decreased last week, defying analysts' expectations for a build. * The 30-year bond and other long-maturity U.S. Treasuries rose on Tuesday in thin, meandering trade ahead of potentially market-moving congressional testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,508.42 (up 0.28 pct) * NSE index 6,715.30 (up 0.24 pct) * Rupee 60.11/12 per dlr (60.21/22) * 10-year bond yield 8.78 pct (8.74 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.30 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.56 pct) * Call money 7.25/7.35 pct (7.05/7.10 pct) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.28-30 60.45 60.45 60.24 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 6* $7.60 mln Month-to-date $227.90 mln Year-to-date** $5.47 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 6 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 5 -$8.59 mln Month-to-date $245.97 mln Year-to-date $4.49 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 6 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 6 Foreign Banks 3.06 bln Public Sector Banks 29.45 bln Private Sector Banks -26.39 bln Mutual Funds 0.98 bln Others 1.37 bln Primary Dealers -8.47 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.68%, 2017 Interest May 07 434.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.85%, 2022 Interest May 07 398.25 (2 States) SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest May 07 664.50 (2 States) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest May 07 666.75 (2 States) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 07 44.70 (MEGHALAYA) 7.62% FRB 2016 Interest May 07 2286.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== DEBT SALES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Tbills May 7 150 Govt Bonds May 9 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 33 bids for 108.62 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 375.98 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.61 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)