GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares drew a measure of comfort from dovish comments by the U.S. Federal Reserve chief and signs of easing tensions in Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin called on pro-Moscow separatists to postpone a succession vote. * The euro stepped back from a near two-month high against the dollar early on Thursday ahead of an interest rate review by the European Central Bank, while the greenback found a steadier footing after this week's surprisingly large pullback. * Global oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel on both sides of the Atlantic on Wednesday as an unexpected drop in United States inventories supported U.S. crude and escalating tensions in Libya pushed Brent higher. * U.S. Treasuries gained on Wednesday after America's top central banker said the world's largest economy remained on the mend but still required substantial monetary accommodation from Washington policymakers. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,323.90 (down 0.82 pct) * NSE index 6,652.55 (down 0.93 pct) * Rupee 60.135/145 per dlr (60.11/12) * 10-year bond yield 8.80 pct (8.78 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.32 pct (8.32 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.56 pct (8.56 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.05 pct (7.25/7.35 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Newly appointed Reserve Bank of India Deputy Governor R Gandhi to speak at a banking seminar on risk management at 4 p.m. India time. KEY DEALS/MERGERS * India Infrastructure Finance Co (IIFCL) has rekindled plans to tap the offshore bond markets with a US$1bn sale through a UK subsidiary, people aware of the offering said. The state-owned company's board is poised to approve items related to the proposed bond sale at a board meeting on Monday. * Adani Abbot Point Terminal is meeting investors in Singapore this week, with the help of DBS and Standard Chartered, for a potential offering of a Singapore dollar bond. It is hoping to sell a benchmark debut bond in Singapore of about S$200m at a tenor of five years, but terms will be finalised after roadshow is completed. * DFC, formerly called the Infrastructure Development Finance Corp, was in the market on Wednesday with a dual-tranche sale. The company was offering five-year bonds at an annual coupon of 9.40 percent and 10-year bonds with a coupon of 9.50 percent. The 10-year bonds will have a call after year five and thereafter every year until maturity. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.22-24 60.40 60.52 60.22 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 7* $19.78 mln Month-to-date $240.54 mln Year-to-date** $5.49 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 7 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 6 $22.78 mln Month-to-date $268.75 mln Year-to-date $4.52 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 7 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 7 Foreign Banks -6.56 bln Public Sector Banks 15.54 bln Private Sector Banks -9.97 bln Mutual Funds 6.20 bln Others 6.23 bln Primary Dealers -11.45 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.09%, 2023 Interest May 08 202.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.10%, 2023 Interest May 08 607.50 (2 States) SDL 08.11%, 2023 Interest May 08 608.25 (2 States) SDL 08.12%, 2023 Interest May 08 324.80 (CHATTISGARH) 8.79% 2021 Interest May 08 36478.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 115120.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 08 60000.00 SDL 09.10%, 2022 Interest May 09 282.92 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 09 867.35 (2 States) SDL 09.16%, 2022 Interest May 09 343.50 (BIHAR) SDL 09.17%, 2021 Interest May 09 458.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.18%, 2021 Interest May 09 114.75 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 09 1263.63 (2 States) SDL 09.20%, 2021 Interest May 09 384.10 (3 States) SDL 09.23%, 2022 Interest May 09 461.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 09 687.97 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== DEBT SALES Instrument Date Amount (in bln rupees) Govt Bonds May 9 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 28 bids for 117.68 billion rupees at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 295.89 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)