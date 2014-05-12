GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares began the week on a cautious note on Monday as investors braced for an escalation in East-West tensions after pro-Moscow rebels declared victory in a referendum on self-rule in eastern Ukraine. * The euro started the week on a steadier footing after two straight sessions of steep losses, but should stay under pressure amid the persistent threat of policy action from the European Central Bank. * U.S. crude futures fell modestly in range-bound trade on Friday as the market balanced support from a drawdown in domestic crude stockpiles against technical sell points that have kept oil from rallying, while Brent was lower as traders awaited developments in the Ukraine crises. * U.S. Treasuries ended mixed on Friday despite substantial drag from a drooping 30-year long bond trying to find footing following an unexpectedly costly $16 billion government auction of new 30-year debt. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 22,994.23 (up 2.91 pct) * NSE index 6,858.80 (up 2.99 pct) * Rupee 60.02/03 per dlr (60.0650/0750) * 10-year bond yield 8.75 pct (8.76 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.51 pct (8.53 pct) * Call money 8.70/8.75 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * April CPI (1200 GMT) * March industrial output (1200 GMT) * Media to publish exit poll results (starting 1300 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Bank of England Governor Mark Carney this week faces the growing challenge of explaining why the central bank is signalling it is in no rush to raise record low interest rates, even as Britain's recovery picks up speed. * India is on the cusp of political change that is widely expected to infuse a new life into an economy that is struggling to break away from a tale of weak growth and high inflation. * The head of the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday that he - and not the Indian government - was responsible for setting monetary policy, asserting his independence in taking a hawkish stance on inflation amid an election hinging on how to revive economic growth. KEY DEALS * Indian Oil Corp has increased the size of a five-year bullet takeout loan from $500 mln to $650 mln and mandated nine banks. (IFR) * Indian mortgage lender Housing Development Finance Corp (HDFC) has sealed its $300 mln five-year term loan, sources said. (IFR) * State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has also signed its $300 mln three-year loan with 12 banks. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 60.15-17 60.25 60.33 60.14 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 9* $211.48 mln Month-to-date $353.18 mln Year-to-date** $5.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 9 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 8 $248.9 mln Month-to-date $477.4 mln Year-to-date $4.72 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 9 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 9 Foreign Banks 1.33 bln Public Sector Banks -28.57 bln Private Sector Banks 10.57 bln Mutual Funds 15.52 bln Others 5.18 bln Primary Dealers -4.04 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.87%, 2016 Interest May 12 157.40 (KERALA) SDL 07.89%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.91%, 2016 Interest May 12 197.75 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 07.93%, 2016 Interest May 12 518.30 (2 States) SDL 07.95%, 2016 Interest May 12 350.31 (5 States) SDL 07.96%, 2016 Interest May 12 51.58 (JHARKHAND) SDL 07.98%, 2016 Interest May 12 22.60 (MANIPUR) SDL 08.00%, 2016 Interest May 12 431.42 (2 States) SDL 08.04%, 2016 Interest May 12 60.19 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.05%, 2016 Interest May 12 6.04 (MIZORAM) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 12 80.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 12 40.50 (GOA) SDL 08.11%, 2019 Interest May 12 202.75 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.12%, 2019 Interest May 12 406.00 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.21%, 2018 Interest May 12 82.10 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 08.23%, 2018 Interest May 12 390.93 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest May 12 462.00 (2 States) SDL 08.25%, 2019 Interest May 12 536.25 (2 States) SDL 08.26%, 2018 Interest May 12 206.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.26%, 2019 Interest May 12 539.53 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.28%, 2020 Interest May 12 1242.00 (3 States) SDL 08.30%, 2018 Interest May 12 259.38 (MADHYA PRADESH) SDL 08.34%, 2017 Interest May 12 145.95 (KERALA) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest May 12 210.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.43%, 2020 Interest May 12 42.15 (MEGHALAYA) SDL 08.54%, 2018 Interest May 12 85.40 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest May 12 172.80 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.65%, 2021 Interest May 12 1167.75 (4 States) 11.83% 2014 Interest May 12 2982.62 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 55 bids for 209.23 billion rupees ($3.49 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 331.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion rupees. 