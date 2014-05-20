GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Tuesday, while
a recent decline in U.S. Treasury yields helped keep the dollar
near its lowest level against the yen in more than three months.
* The yen held near a 3-1/2-month high against the dollar
and the euro on Tuesday, supported by diminishing expectations
of stimulus by the Bank of Japan as well as falling U.S. and
European bond yields.
* U.S. oil prices rose to near one-month highs on Monday as
a weak dollar prompted buying a day before the June contract's
expiration, while Brent prices fell as slumping global equities
outweighed the impact of low Libyan output.
* Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday on
profit-taking after hitting multi-month lows last week, and on
reduced bids from European traders following the close of
European markets.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,363.05 (up 1 pct)
* NSE index 7,263.55 (up 0.84 pct)
* Rupee 58.59/60 per dlr (58.79/80)
* 10-year bond yield 8.86 pct (8.83 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.27 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.51 pct)
* Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.50/7.55 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to
deliver a lecture in New Delhi. (1230 GMT)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India to sell 160-billion-rupee ($2.74 billion) worth of
bonds on May 23.
* Modi landslide win brings Indian share offers back to
table.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* Sesa Sterlite, a natural resources company under
London-listed Vedanta Resources, has tied up 65.25 billion
rupees of debt. Proceeds will be used to repay existing
high-cost debt.
* Gujarat NRE Coke has also signed a 31.447
billion-rupee dual-tranche facility. The loan is split into a
20.997 billion-rupee eight-year loan paying 10.75 percent, or 75
basis points over the base rate of the State Bank of India and a
10.45 billion-rupee revolving credit facility paying 11 percent.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
58.71-72 58.76 58.82 58.67 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 19* $230.83 mln
Month-to-date $2.2 bln
Year-to-date** $7.45 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 19 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 16 $20.77 mln
Month-to-date $1.12 bln
Year-to-date $5.36 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 19
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 19
Foreign Banks -2.34 bln
Public Sector Banks 16.36 bln
Private Sector Banks -2.46 bln
Mutual Funds -4.8 bln
Others 5.997 bln
Primary Dealers -12.76 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38
(KERALA)
SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79
(4 States)
SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60
(3 States)
SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00
(WEST BENGAL)
7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00
7.54% FRB 2014 Redemption May 20 51885.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
50 bids for 201.61 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 405.30 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.21 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)