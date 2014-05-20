GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a subdued start on Tuesday, while a recent decline in U.S. Treasury yields helped keep the dollar near its lowest level against the yen in more than three months. * The yen held near a 3-1/2-month high against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday, supported by diminishing expectations of stimulus by the Bank of Japan as well as falling U.S. and European bond yields. * U.S. oil prices rose to near one-month highs on Monday as a weak dollar prompted buying a day before the June contract's expiration, while Brent prices fell as slumping global equities outweighed the impact of low Libyan output. * Longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday on profit-taking after hitting multi-month lows last week, and on reduced bids from European traders following the close of European markets. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,363.05 (up 1 pct) * NSE index 7,263.55 (up 0.84 pct) * Rupee 58.59/60 per dlr (58.79/80) * 10-year bond yield 8.86 pct (8.83 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.27 pct (8.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.48 pct (8.51 pct) * Call money 7.20/7.30 pct (7.50/7.55 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan to deliver a lecture in New Delhi. (1230 GMT) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India to sell 160-billion-rupee ($2.74 billion) worth of bonds on May 23. * Modi landslide win brings Indian share offers back to table. LOANS/KEY DEALS * Sesa Sterlite, a natural resources company under London-listed Vedanta Resources, has tied up 65.25 billion rupees of debt. Proceeds will be used to repay existing high-cost debt. * Gujarat NRE Coke has also signed a 31.447 billion-rupee dual-tranche facility. The loan is split into a 20.997 billion-rupee eight-year loan paying 10.75 percent, or 75 basis points over the base rate of the State Bank of India and a 10.45 billion-rupee revolving credit facility paying 11 percent. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 58.71-72 58.76 58.82 58.67 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 19* $230.83 mln Month-to-date $2.2 bln Year-to-date** $7.45 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 19 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 16 $20.77 mln Month-to-date $1.12 bln Year-to-date $5.36 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 19 Foreign Banks -2.34 bln Public Sector Banks 16.36 bln Private Sector Banks -2.46 bln Mutual Funds -4.8 bln Others 5.997 bln Primary Dealers -12.76 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest May 20 351.38 (KERALA) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest May 20 2349.79 (4 States) SDL 09.40%, 2023 Interest May 20 366.60 (3 States) SDL 09.42%, 2023 Interest May 20 471.00 (WEST BENGAL) 7.16% 2023 Interest May 20 27566.00 7.54% FRB 2014 Redemption May 20 51885.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 50 bids for 201.61 billion rupees ($3.42 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 405.30 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.21 trillion rupees. ($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)