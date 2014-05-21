GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares caught Wall Street's gloom in early trading
on Wednesday, while the dollar languished for a sixth straight
session against the yen.
* Lower U.S. Treasury yields held the dollar near a 3-1/2
month low against the yen early on Wednesday, with markets
looking for potential catalysts from the Bank of Japan's policy
review later in the day.
* Brent rose modestly on Tuesday supported by instability in
Libya, pulling U.S. oil for July delivery higher in spite of
expectations for an increase in domestic stockpiles.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a Federal
Reserve official said the central bank will likely be slow in
raising interest rates and as weak corporate earnings drove
safe-haven bids.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,376.88 (up 0.06 pct)
* NSE index 7,275.50 (up 0.16 pct)
* Rupee 58.63/64 per dlr (58.59/60)
* 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.86 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.26 pct (8.27 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.47 pct (8.48 pct)
* Call money 7.45/7.55 pct (7.20/7.30 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India to sell 150 billion rupees
($2.56 billion) of 91-day and 182-day t-bills.
* The RBI to announce primary dealers' underwriting
commitment for Friday's debt sale.
* Weekly reserve money data.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday reiterated his call
for fiscal discipline, saying it is essential for India to
achieve sustainable economic growth.
* The RBI released a draft circular allowing banks to
provide partial credit enhancement to corporate bonds issued for
funding infrastructure projects by companies.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* General syndication of the $500 million three-year loan
for Hindustan Petroleum Corp has closed with 11 banks
joining the three mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners,
sources said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
58.94-97 59.10 59.04 58.87 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 20* -$17.95 mln
Month-to-date $2.44 bln
Year-to-date** $7.69 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 20 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 19 $298.66 mln
Month-to-date $1.42 bln
Year-to-date $5.66 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 19
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 20
Foreign Banks -5.66 bln
Public Sector Banks 6.2 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.8 bln
Mutual Funds -0.65 bln
Others 1.99 bln
Primary Dealers -3.69 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98
(KERALA)
SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00
(2 States)
SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 21 413.98
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 21 421.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 21 445.00
(MAHARASHTRA)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 21 334.13
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 21 308.43
(3 States)
SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 21 560.63
(BIHAR)
SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 21 89.80
(NAGALAND)
SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 21 901.00
(WEST BENGAL)
11.50% 2015 Interest May 21 1092.02
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all
35 bids for 144.8 billion rupees ($2.48 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 395.1 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.42 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)