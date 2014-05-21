GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares caught Wall Street's gloom in early trading on Wednesday, while the dollar languished for a sixth straight session against the yen. * Lower U.S. Treasury yields held the dollar near a 3-1/2 month low against the yen early on Wednesday, with markets looking for potential catalysts from the Bank of Japan's policy review later in the day. * Brent rose modestly on Tuesday supported by instability in Libya, pulling U.S. oil for July delivery higher in spite of expectations for an increase in domestic stockpiles. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday after a Federal Reserve official said the central bank will likely be slow in raising interest rates and as weak corporate earnings drove safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,376.88 (up 0.06 pct) * NSE index 7,275.50 (up 0.16 pct) * Rupee 58.63/64 per dlr (58.59/60) * 10-year bond yield 8.85 pct (8.86 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.26 pct (8.27 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.47 pct (8.48 pct) * Call money 7.45/7.55 pct (7.20/7.30 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to sell 150 billion rupees ($2.56 billion) of 91-day and 182-day t-bills. * The RBI to announce primary dealers' underwriting commitment for Friday's debt sale. * Weekly reserve money data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan on Tuesday reiterated his call for fiscal discipline, saying it is essential for India to achieve sustainable economic growth. * The RBI released a draft circular allowing banks to provide partial credit enhancement to corporate bonds issued for funding infrastructure projects by companies. LOANS/KEY DEALS * General syndication of the $500 million three-year loan for Hindustan Petroleum Corp has closed with 11 banks joining the three mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners, sources said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 58.94-97 59.10 59.04 58.87 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 20* -$17.95 mln Month-to-date $2.44 bln Year-to-date** $7.69 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 20 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 19 $298.66 mln Month-to-date $1.42 bln Year-to-date $5.66 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 19 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 20 Foreign Banks -5.66 bln Public Sector Banks 6.2 bln Private Sector Banks 1.8 bln Mutual Funds -0.65 bln Others 1.99 bln Primary Dealers -3.69 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.77%, 2018 Interest May 21 135.98 (KERALA) SDL 07.80%, 2018 Interest May 21 780.00 (2 States) SDL 07.85%, 2018 Interest May 21 392.50 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 07.86%, 2018 Interest May 21 589.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 08.75%, 2016 Interest May 21 413.98 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.77%, 2016 Interest May 21 421.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest May 21 445.00 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest May 21 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.92%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest May 21 446.50 (KERALA) SDL 08.94%, 2022 Interest May 21 308.43 (3 States) SDL 08.97%, 2022 Interest May 21 560.63 (BIHAR) SDL 08.98%, 2022 Interest May 21 89.80 (NAGALAND) SDL 09.01%, 2022 Interest May 21 901.00 (WEST BENGAL) 11.50% 2015 Interest May 21 1092.02 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 35 bids for 144.8 billion rupees ($2.48 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 395.1 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.42 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)