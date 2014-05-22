GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * A strong session on Wall Street led Asian shares up on Thursday, after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last meeting reassured investors that policy makers will continue to support the world's biggest economy, depressing the safe-haven yen. * The yen was on the defensive in early Asian trade on Thursday, having retreated from multi-month highs against the euro and dollar as an improvement in risk appetite dampened demand for the safe haven currency. * U.S. oil reached a one-month high on Wednesday, rising nearly $2 a barrel, after the government reported a large draw in commercial crude stocks, while renewed fighting in Libya that kept output low boosted Brent prices. * Medium- and longer-dated U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting suggested the central bank would be slow in raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,298.02 (down 0.32 pct) * NSE index 7,252.90 (down 0.31 pct) * Rupee 58.7750/7850 per dlr (58.63/64) * 10-year bond yield 8.77 pct (8.85 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.23 pct (8.26 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.47 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.80 pct (7.45/7.55 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to announce primary dealers' underwriting commission for Friday's debt sale. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank eased tough gold import rules on Wednesday by allowing seven more private agencies to ship the precious metal, a move that industry officials say could augment supplies and reduce premiums in the peak wedding season. LOANS/KEY DEALS * State-owned Syndicate Bank will meet investors in Asia, Europe and Middle East, starting Friday, for a proposed issuance of a Reg S bond. * Aditya Birla Finance was in the market via Trust Capital to sell 500 million rupees to 1 billion rupees of three-year secured bonds at 9.75 percent. * Sundaram Finance was also trying to sell up to 500 million rupees of two-year bonds at 9.55 percent. * Last week, Srei Equipment Finance settled 500 million rupees of two-year bonds at 10.65 percent. The bonds have a put option at the end of one year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 58.90-92 59.02 59.12 58.91 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 21* -$45.26 mln Month-to-date $2.45 bln Year-to-date** $7.69 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 20 $234.94 mln Month-to-date $1.65 bln Year-to-date $5.9 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 21 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 21 Foreign Banks 12.01 bln Public Sector Banks -21.73 bln Private Sector Banks 7.06 bln Mutual Funds -10.19 bln Others -10.28 bln Primary Dealers 23.14 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 07.57%, 2023 Interest May 22 408.78 (2 States) SDL 07.58%, 2023 Interest May 22 530.60 (4 States) SDL 07.59%, 2023 Interest May 22 759.00 (2 States) SDL 07.60%, 2023 Interest May 22 456.00 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest May 22 381.50 (WEST BENGAL) 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 22 74003.50 182 days T-Bill Redemption May 22 60000.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday said it accepted all 19 bids for 95.12 billion rupees ($1.62 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 298.22 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)