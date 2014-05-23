GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares held firm near a one-year high early on Friday as investors lapped up signs of improving momentum in the world's biggest economies, with Tokyo's Nikkei poised to score its first weekly gain in over a month thanks to a weaker yen. * The dollar hovered at one-week highs against the yen and held its ground on the euro early on Friday, having drifted up broadly after promising U.S. housing and factory activity data gave Treasury yields a bit of a lift. * Global oil prices slid lower on Thursday after Brent touched a 2-1/2 month high and traders took profit on a rally that was driven by ongoing violence in Libya and positive economic data in China and the United States. * U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Thursday after stronger economic data on U.S. existing home sales and factory activity lifted sentiment, while larger-than-expected weekly jobless claims failed to spur safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,374.40 (up 0.31 pct) * NSE index 7,276.40 (up 0.32 pct) * Rupee 58.4675/4775 per dlr (58.7750/7850) * 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.77 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.23 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (7.75/7.80 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * The Reserve Bank of India to hold a bond auction for 160 billion rupees ($2.73 billion), which includes the 10-year benchmark bond for 70 billion rupees. * India's weekly FX reserves data. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has ordered oil companies to provide $11.4 billion subsidy for 2013/14 to help cover losses of state retailers that sell fuels at cheaper rates - a jump of 12 percent from the previous year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. LOANS/KEY DEALS * India Infradebt is offering the country's first bond from an infrastructure debt fund. The deal is split into five and 10-year tranches. Both pay a coupon of 9.70 percent. * Adani Abbot Point Terminal, an Adani Group subsidiary, has opened a minimum $70 million six-year senior secured note offer that will be sold in the over-the-counter market. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 58.65-67 58.72 58.70 58.54 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 22* -$50.42 mln Month-to-date $2.41 bln Year-to-date** $7.65 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 21 -$98.38 mln Month-to-date $1.55 bln Year-to-date $5.8 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 22 Foreign Banks 11.35 bln Public Sector Banks -37.68 bln Private Sector Banks 15.59 bln Mutual Funds 15.55 bln Others -11.2 bln Primary Dealers 6.38 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00 (3 States) SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50 (KERALA) SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17 (GOA) SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13 (PUNJAB) SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44 (3 States) SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25 (2 States) SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75 (2 States) SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) 12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 26 bids for 115.19 billion rupees ($1.96 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 354.18 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion rupees. ($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)