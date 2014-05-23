GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares held firm near a one-year high early on
Friday as investors lapped up signs of improving momentum in the
world's biggest economies, with Tokyo's Nikkei poised to score
its first weekly gain in over a month thanks to a weaker yen.
* The dollar hovered at one-week highs against the yen and
held its ground on the euro early on Friday, having drifted up
broadly after promising U.S. housing and factory activity data
gave Treasury yields a bit of a lift.
* Global oil prices slid lower on Thursday after Brent
touched a 2-1/2 month high and traders took profit on a rally
that was driven by ongoing violence in Libya and positive
economic data in China and the United States.
* U.S. Treasuries prices edged lower on Thursday after
stronger economic data on U.S. existing home sales and factory
activity lifted sentiment, while larger-than-expected weekly
jobless claims failed to spur safe-haven bids.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,374.40 (up 0.31 pct)
* NSE index 7,276.40 (up 0.32 pct)
* Rupee 58.4675/4775 per dlr (58.7750/7850)
* 10-year bond yield 8.71 pct (8.77 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.19 pct (8.23 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.44 pct)
* Call money 7.10/7.20 pct (7.75/7.80 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* The Reserve Bank of India to hold a bond auction for 160
billion rupees ($2.73 billion), which includes the 10-year
benchmark bond for 70 billion rupees.
* India's weekly FX reserves data.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India has ordered oil companies to provide $11.4 billion
subsidy for 2013/14 to help cover losses of state retailers that
sell fuels at cheaper rates - a jump of 12 percent from the
previous year, a source with knowledge of the matter said on
Thursday.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* India Infradebt is offering the country's first bond from
an infrastructure debt fund. The deal is split into five and
10-year tranches. Both pay a coupon of 9.70 percent.
* Adani Abbot Point Terminal, an Adani Group subsidiary, has
opened a minimum $70 million six-year senior secured note offer
that will be sold in the over-the-counter market.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF
Close Open High Low Volume
58.65-67 58.72 58.70 58.54 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 22* -$50.42 mln
Month-to-date $2.41 bln
Year-to-date** $7.65 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 22 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 21 -$98.38 mln
Month-to-date $1.55 bln
Year-to-date $5.8 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 22
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 22
Foreign Banks 11.35 bln
Public Sector Banks -37.68 bln
Private Sector Banks 15.59 bln
Mutual Funds 15.55 bln
Others -11.2 bln
Primary Dealers 6.38 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 09.12%, 2022 Interest May 23 1368.00
(3 States)
SDL 09.13%, 2022 Interest May 23 136.95
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.15%, 2022 Interest May 23 457.50
(KERALA)
SDL 09.17%, 2022 Interest May 23 687.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 09.19%, 2021 Interest May 23 32.17
(GOA)
SDL 09.21%, 2021 Interest May 23 115.13
(PUNJAB)
SDL 09.22%, 2021 Interest May 23 479.44
(3 States)
SDL 09.22%, 2022 Interest May 23 691.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.23%, 2021 Interest May 23 638.25
(2 States)
SDL 09.25%, 2021 Interest May 23 693.75
(2 States)
SDL 09.28%, 2021 Interest May 23 464.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 09.33%, 2021 Interest May 23 81.64
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
12.60% 2018 Interest May 23 7958.08
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all
26 bids for 115.19 billion rupees ($1.96 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 354.18 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 58.5050 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Neha Dasgupta)