GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Japanese shares rose in a steady start for Asian equities on Monday thanks to a strong session on Wall Street, and as a decisive win for Ukrainian billionaire Petro Poroshenko in the nation's presidential election ensured a tense runoff round won't be required. * The euro slipped early on Monday, while the other major currencies got off to a steady start as the results of a presidential election in Ukraine and votes for the European Parliament were so far greeted calmly by investors. * Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Friday, supported by the crises in Ukraine and Libya as well as positive economic data in the world's top two oil consumers, the United States and China. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on uncertainty ahead of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine elections, which overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and spurred safe-haven bids. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,693.35 (up 1.31 pct) * NSE index 7,367.10 (up 1.25 pct) * Rupee 58.52/53 per dlr (58.4675/4775) * 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.71 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.19 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 8.50/8.60 pct (7.10/7.20 pct) KEY EVENTS TO WATCH * Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India's prime Minister. The first task for Modi will be to pick a new cabinet, with the finance ministry expected to go to former commerce minister Arun Jaitley. * Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accepted an invitation to attend the inauguration of Indian Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, a first in the history of the nuclear-armed rivals, an official said on Saturday. * India will impose anti-dumping duties on solar panels imported from the United States, China, Taiwan and Malaysia to protect domestic solar manufacturers, according to a government statement seen by Reuters on Friday. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian-born economist Arvind Panagariya, who is widely expected to take a top advisory role in prime minister-elect Narendra Modi's government, wants its first budget to boost capital spending even at the risk of a higher fiscal deficit. LOANS/KEY DEALS * Companies such as L&T Infrastructure Development Projects, IL&FS, Idea Cellular, Jaiprakash Power Ventures and Mytrah Energy are reawakening their equity offerings. * Tata Steel is finalising the structure of its up to US$7bn refinancing for its Corus Group subsidiary, according to sources. * Adlabs Entertainment has filed the draft prospectus for its Rs4bn (US$68m) IPO of 23m equity shares of face value of Rs10 each. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 58.66-68 58.74 58.68 58.55 High FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 23* $71.42 mln Month-to-date $2.39 bln Year-to-date** $7.64 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 23 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 22 $477.43 mln Month-to-date $2.03 bln Year-to-date $6.28 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 23 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 23 Foreign Banks 30.19 bln Public Sector Banks -77.53 bln Private Sector Banks 39.67 bln Mutual Funds -1.65 bln Others -4.72 bln Primary Dealers 14.05 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 26 128.48 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 26 1479.59 (3 States) SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 26 201.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 26 201.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 26 766.65 (3 States) SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 26 488.43 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 26 980.06 (2 States) SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 26 405.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00 (2 States) 8.83% 2023 Interest May 26 21192.00 SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75 (UTTAR PRADESH) ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== ISSUANCES Paper Amount Date State Loans 100.15 bln rupees May 27 Tbills 150 bln rupees May 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 24 bids for 117.01 billion rupees ($2 billion) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 388.40 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.30 trillion rupees. ($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)