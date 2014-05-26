GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese shares rose in a steady start for Asian equities
on Monday thanks to a strong session on Wall Street, and as a
decisive win for Ukrainian billionaire Petro Poroshenko in the
nation's presidential election ensured a tense runoff round
won't be required.
* The euro slipped early on Monday, while the other major
currencies got off to a steady start as the results of a
presidential election in Ukraine and votes for the European
Parliament were so far greeted calmly by investors.
* Brent and U.S. crude futures pushed higher on Friday,
supported by the crises in Ukraine and Libya as well as positive
economic data in the world's top two oil consumers, the United
States and China.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on uncertainty ahead
of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine elections, which
overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and
spurred safe-haven bids.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,693.35 (up 1.31 pct)
* NSE index 7,367.10 (up 1.25 pct)
* Rupee 58.52/53 per dlr (58.4675/4775)
* 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.71 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.14 pct (8.19 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.40 pct)
* Call money 8.50/8.60 pct (7.10/7.20 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as India's prime
Minister. The first task for Modi will be to pick a new cabinet,
with the finance ministry expected to go to former commerce
minister Arun Jaitley.
* Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has accepted an
invitation to attend the inauguration of Indian Prime
Minister-designate Narendra Modi, a first in the history of the
nuclear-armed rivals, an official said on Saturday.
* India will impose anti-dumping duties on solar panels
imported from the United States, China, Taiwan and Malaysia to
protect domestic solar manufacturers, according to a government
statement seen by Reuters on Friday.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Indian-born economist Arvind Panagariya, who is widely
expected to take a top advisory role in prime minister-elect
Narendra Modi's government, wants its first budget to boost
capital spending even at the risk of a higher fiscal deficit.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* Companies such as L&T Infrastructure Development Projects,
IL&FS, Idea Cellular, Jaiprakash Power Ventures
and Mytrah Energy are reawakening their equity
offerings.
* Tata Steel is finalising the structure of its up
to US$7bn refinancing for its Corus Group subsidiary, according
to sources.
* Adlabs Entertainment has filed the draft prospectus for
its Rs4bn (US$68m) IPO of 23m equity shares of face value of
Rs10 each.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
58.66-68 58.74 58.68 58.55 High
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 23* $71.42 mln
Month-to-date $2.39 bln
Year-to-date** $7.64 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 23 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 22 $477.43 mln
Month-to-date $2.03 bln
Year-to-date $6.28 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 23
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 23
Foreign Banks 30.19 bln
Public Sector Banks -77.53 bln
Private Sector Banks 39.67 bln
Mutual Funds -1.65 bln
Others -4.72 bln
Primary Dealers 14.05 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 08.03%, 2019 Interest May 26 128.48
(PUNJAB)
SDL 08.05%, 2019 Interest May 26 1479.59
(3 States)
SDL 08.05%, 2020 Interest May 26 201.25
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.06%, 2019 Interest May 26 201.50
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 08.07%, 2020 Interest May 26 766.65
(3 States)
SDL 08.09%, 2020 Interest May 26 488.43
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.10%, 2019 Interest May 26 980.06
(2 States)
SDL 08.10%, 2020 Interest May 26 405.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.66%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.00
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.67%, 2021 Interest May 26 433.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.68%, 2021 Interest May 26 868.00
(2 States)
8.83% 2023 Interest May 26 21192.00
SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
==============================================================
ISSUANCES
Paper Amount Date
State Loans 100.15 bln rupees May 27
Tbills 150 bln rupees May 28
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
24 bids for 117.01 billion rupees ($2 billion) at its three-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 388.40 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.30 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees)
