GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian stocks got off to a firm start on Tuesday, and the
euro steadied but remained vulnerable after overnight comments
from the European Central Bank chief heightened expectations of
easing steps in the euro zone.
* The euro struggled to gain any momentum early in Asia on
Tuesday after drifting off a three-month low against the dollar
with public holidays in the United States and Britain all but
ensuring an anaemic session overnight.
* Brent crude eased to near $110 a barrel on Monday, down
from last week's two-and-a-half month high, as worries over
Ukraine eased slightly following a presidential election.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Friday on uncertainty ahead
of Sunday's European Union and Ukraine elections, which
overshadowed stronger-than-expected U.S. housing data and
spurred safe-haven bids.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,716.88 (up 0.1 pct)
* NSE index 7,359.05 (down 0.1 pct)
* Rupee 58.71/72 per dlr (58.52/53)
* 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.64 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.16 pct (8.14 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.38 pct)
* Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (8.50/8.60 pct)
KEY EVENTS TO WATCH
* Official announcement of the new Indian ministers
portfolios (tentative).
* India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Narendra Modi was sworn in as India's prime minister in an
elaborate ceremony at New Delhi's presidential palace on Monday,
after a sweeping election victory that ended two terms of rule
by the Nehru-Gandhi dynasty.
* India's current account deficit narrowed to
$1.2 billion, or 0.2 percent of gross domestic product, in the
January-March quarter, according to Reserve Bank of India data
released on Monday, falling for the third straight quarter on
the back of a sharp fall in gold imports.
* The Reserve Bank of India on Monday tightened merger rules
for non-banking financial companies, requiring them to obtain
central bank's permission to acquire or merge with any similar
entity.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* Konkan Railway Corp plans to sell bonds soon at a minimum
size of 1 billion rupees ($17 million).
* Indian cable television provider Bharat Business Channel
plans to refile the draft prospectus for its 7 billion rupees
($119m) IPO and is targeting to launch the offer by the end of
the year.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 26* -$14.31 mln
Month-to-date $2.47 bln
Year-to-date** $7.72 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 26 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 23 $388.92 mln
Month-to-date $2.41 bln
Year-to-date $6.66 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 26
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 26
Foreign Banks 7.43 bln
Public Sector Banks 12.76 bln
Private Sector Banks -10.77 bln
Mutual Funds 8.65 bln
Others 10.73 bln
Primary Dealers -28.81 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
SDL 07.44%, 2019 Interest May 27 186.00
(RAJASTHAN)
SDL 07.45%, 2019 Interest May 27 372.50
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 07.50%, 2019 Interest May 27 562.50
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 07.53%, 2019 Interest May 27 564.75
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.39%, 2018 Interest May 28 83.90
(UTTARAKHAND)
SDL 08.50%, 2018 Interest May 28 212.50
(KERALA)
SDL 08.51%, 2018 Interest May 28 425.50
(UTTAR PRADESH)
SDL 08.52%, 2018 Interest May 28 426.00
(WEST BENGAL)
SDL 08.68%, 2018 Interest May 28 244.82
(JAMMU & KASHMIR)
SDL 05.70%, 2014 Redemption May 28 87120.33
(19 States)
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 29 50000.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
35 bids for 159.69 billion rupees ($2.74 billion) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 353.53 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 58.3575 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)