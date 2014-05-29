GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares consolidated their recent gains on Thursday
while global bond prices surged, pushing their yields to
multi-month lows, both supported by expectations of easy
monetary policy.
* The U.S. dollar hovered at a two-month high against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Thursday, having
benefited from a shake out of long positions in sterling and
further weakness in the euro.
* U.S. crude fell more than $1 a barrel on Wednesday as
traders took profits ahead of a government inventory report that
is expected to show a build in crude stocks, while Brent edged
lower, propped up by geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya.
* Yields on benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury notes dropped to
their lowest in nearly 11 months on Wednesday, undermined by
falls in the German bond market following weak data and more
month-end buying from institutional investors.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,556.09 (up 0.03 pct)
* NSE index 7,329.65 (down 0.16 pct)
* Rupee 58.93/94 per dlr (59.04/05)
* 10-year bond yield 8.70 pct (8.67 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.16 pct (8.14 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.38 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.70/7.80 pct)
KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH
* India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt
* Expiry of May equity derivative contracts
* Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati, India's new civil aviation
minister, takes charge on Thursday and has called a press
conference at 4 PM IST (1030 GMT).
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Infosys Ltd president and board member B.G.
Srinivas, seen by some investors as a candidate to take over as
CEO, has resigned, becoming the latest senior manager to leave
India's second-largest software services exporter.
* India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL) aims
to invest 540 billion rupees ($9.2 billion) by 2019 to raise its
refining capacity by 81 percent.
LOANS/KEY DEALS
* Syndicate Bank (Baa3/BBB-) has brought the first
US dollar credit to the G3 market since the new government came
to power in India. With the order book already in excess of
US$3.25bn by the close of Asia hours, investors' response
appears healthy.
* Housing Development Finance Corp has mandated
Deutsche Bank and I-Sec PD on a minimum Rs8.5bn ($144m) one-year
one-day bond sale. The bonds, having an unspecified greenshoe,
will pay a coupon of 9.13%.
* I-Sec PD is also solely arranging the Tata Sons' minimum
Rs4bn dual-tranche sale as reported by IFR yesterday. The deal,
which will settle on June 2, also has a greenshoe option.
* India is expected to speed up stake sales in public
companies, handing a welcome boost to the country's equity
capital markets. Recent plans to sell stakes in SOEs, such as
Indian Oil Corp, Neyveli Lignite Corp and Coal
India, stalled when ministries that owned them opposed
their disposal.
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
May 28* -$48.54 mln
Month-to-date $2.43 bln
Year-to-date** $7.68 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
May 28 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 27 $285 mln
Month-to-date $3 bln
Year-to-date $7.25 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 28
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
May 28
Foreign Banks -9.56 bln
Public Sector Banks 11.85 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.53 bln
Mutual Funds -4.94 bln
Others 2.92 bln
Primary Dealers 3.80 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
INFLOWS
==============================================================
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
==============================================================
364 days T-Bill Redemption May 29 50000.00
10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33
10.00% 2014 Redemption May 30 14738.15
91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 177643.00
==============================================================
For the detailed table, see:
==============================================================
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
20 bids for 104.39 billion rupees ($1.77 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 322.41 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 59.0250 Indian Rupees)
(Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)