GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares rose in early trading on Friday, buoyed by another record close on Wall Street, while the dollar groaned under the pressure of slumping U.S. yields. * The yen nursed modest losses early in Asia on Friday, having retreated from multi-month highs against the euro as investors booked some profit before the weekend. * U.S. crude prices rose on Thursday after government inventory data showed a sharp drawdown in gasoline that outweighed a build in overall crude stocks, while Brent edged up supported by the low Libyan output and the Ukraine crisis. * U.S. benchmark Treasury yields inched up from 11-month lows on Thursday as data showed the U.S. economy shrank for the first time in three years in the first quarter but did not alter the view of a solid rebound this spring. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,234.15 (down 1.31 pct) * NSE index 7,235.65 (down 1.28 pct) * Rupee 59.03/04 per dlr (58.93/94) * 10-year bond yield 8.67 pct (8.70 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.13 pct (8.16 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.40 pct) * Call money 8.95/9.00 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India to sell 160-billion-rupee of bonds on May 30 - govt * India cbank says to conduct 14-day term repo auction for 600 billion rupees on May 30. * India's Jan-March GDP (1200 GMT). A Reuters poll of 48 economists predicts no clear improvement in Asia's third-largest economy, which is likely to have grown by 4.8 percent from a year earlier, a tad better than 4.7 percent in the quarter to end-December. * Foreign exchange reserves, bank credit (1130 GMT) * Infrastructure output data for April OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Reliance Industries Ltd said its board has approved funding of up to 40 billion rupees ($679 million) to acquire a controlling stake in media company Network18 Media and Investments Ltd. LOANS/KEY DEALS * Indian lender Yes Bank Ltd on Thursday launched a share sale to raise as much as $500 million to bolster its balance sheet, two people with direct knowledge of the deal said. * ICICI Bank is reopening its $750 million 4.8 percent bonds due May 22, 2019. The bank has guided the tap to yield 200bp over US treasuries. The announcement follows Syndicate Bank's successful offering overnight of $400 million notes. * New Delhi-based Era Infra Engineering has signed a Rs87.44bn ($1.48 billion) loan facility, primarily to refinance its existing debt. * Jindal Steel and Power has secured another Rs15bn 10-year corporate loan. The bilateral loan with the State Bank of India pays 11.25 percent, including a spread of 125bp over the base rate of the bank. The loan was signed on May 6. SBI Caps is the arranger. The company borrowed a similar amount in March via ICICI Bank and Syndicate Bank. * GVK Power & Infrastructure is planning a qualified institutional placement of up to 10 billion rupees ($169 million). The timing of the placement has not been decided, and bookrunners have yet to be appointed. * Cafe Coffee Day, the country's biggest coffee chain, is also said to be in talks to hire bankers for its proposed IPO. The deal, however, may only materialise next year. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.14-16 59.05 59.25 59.11 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 28* -$88.62 mln Month-to-date $2.42 bln Year-to-date** $7.67 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 29 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 28 $270.3 mln Month-to-date $3.27 bln Year-to-date $7.52 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 29 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 29 Foreign Banks 13.11 bln Public Sector Banks -7.77 bln Private Sector Banks -2.07 bln Mutual Funds -1.70 bln Others -1.14 bln Primary Dealers -0.41 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================== 10.25% 2021 Interest May 30 13434.33 10.00% 2014 Redemption May 30 14738.15 91 days T-Bill Redemption May 30 177643.00 ============================================================== For the detailed table, see: ============================================================== LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 18 bids for 98.57 billion rupees ($1.67 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 289.53 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.23 trillion rupees. ($1 = 59.0150 Indian Rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)