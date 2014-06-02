GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Tokyo shares led Asia higher early on Monday, lifted by another closing record on Wall Street and upbeat China data, while the euro held recent gains against the dollar but remained shaky ahead of a closely watched European Central Bank meeting. * The dollar edged up slightly in early Asian trade, while the euro came under pressure as the market braced for further stimulus measures from the European Central Bank this week. * U.S. crude fell on Friday as traders took profit at the end of the month, although the American benchmark rose 3 percent in May, underpinned by supply worries and strong gasoline demand in the United States. * Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday as the investor demand that stoked May's bond rally faded and Wall Street dealers sought to resell their share of this week's $95 billion in fixed-rate government debt supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,217.34 (down 0.07 pct) * NSE index 7,229.95 (down 0.08 pct) * Rupee 59.10/11 per dlr (59.03/04) * 10-year bond yield 8.64 pct (8.67 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.09 pct (8.13 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.38 pct (8.39 pct) * Call money 7.30/7.40 pct (8.95/9.00 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * HSBC Market Manufacturing PMI to be released at 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's central bank on Friday announced its first-ever term reverse repo auction to drain excess cash from the banking system, which traders attributed to bunched-up government spending after elections. * India's new finance minister vowed on Sunday to uphold fiscal discipline, despite pressure on public finances from figures showing the economy grew by less than 5 percent in the fiscal year just ended. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.51-54 59.24 59.55 59.27 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) May 30* $503.83 mln Month-to-date (May) $2.35 bln Year-to-date** $7.60 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on May 30 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 29 $67.41 mln Month-to-date $3.35 bln Year-to-date $7.59 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on May 30 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) May 30 Foreign Banks 25.36 bln Public Sector Banks -5.25 bln Private Sector Banks -8.91 bln Mutual Funds 3.32 bln Others -5.20 bln Primary Dealers -9.33 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES PAPER DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) Tbills June. 4 140 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all seven bids for 28.07 billion rupees ($475.6 million) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 281.49 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)