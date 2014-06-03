GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Reassuring Chinese factory data and another record high for Wall Street lifted world stocks and commodities on Monday, as markets waited to see how far the European Central Bank will go with policy easing plans this week. * The dollar hovered near a four-month high against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, bolstered by upbeat U.S. data and taking advantage of a euro that is still in the doldrums ahead of a much-anticipated European Central Bank meeting later this week. * Brent and U.S. crude oil futures fell in choppy trading on Monday, weighed on by a stronger dollar and recent data showing rising OPEC oil production. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Monday, after falling to one-year lows last week, as investors completed month-end bond purchases and before a highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting and U.S. employment report due later this week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,684.85 (up 1.93 pct) * NSE index 7,362.50 (up 1.83 pct) * Rupee 59.1525/1625 per dlr (59.10/11) * 10-year bond yield 8.66 pct (8.64 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.08 pct (8.09 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.39 pct (8.38 pct) * Call money 7.05/7.10 pct (7.30/7.40 pct) KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH * India's central bank to release monetary policy decision at 0530 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan is expected to keep the country's key lending rate unchanged and temper his tough rhetoric on inflation in a conciliatory gesture to a new government elected on a platform of reviving economic growth. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.46-49 59.50 59.52 59.38 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 2* $39.68 mln Year-to-date** $8.12 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 2 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 30 $151.48 mln Year-to-date $7.74 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 2 Foreign Banks 3.98 bln Public Sector Banks 0.84 bln Private Sector Banks -4.39 bln Mutual Funds 3.79 bln Others 5.53 bln Primary Dealers -9.75 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 08.45%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 90.84 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 08.47%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 254.10 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.48%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 212.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.50%, 2017 Interest Jun 03 1656.38 (3 States) 7.28% 2019 Interest Jun 03 19292.00 SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES PAPER DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) Tbills June 4 140 Bonds June 6 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 41 bids for 141.55 billion rupees ($2.40 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 281.38 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.30 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)