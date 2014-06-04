GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares were steady on Wednesday and the dollar benefited from rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro remained under pressure ahead of expected easing steps from the European Central Bank. * The euro clung onto modest overnight gains early on Wednesday, having been squeezed higher in what some traders described as a 'buy-the-rumour-sell-the-fact' move in the wake of subdued euro zone inflation data. * Brent crude held near $109 a barrel on Wednesday, as investors eyed U.S. oil inventory data and looked to euro zone policies they hope could spur growth and boost the region's energy demand. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose to their highest in three weeks on Tuesday as investors reset bets that yields are likely to climb after they fell to 11-month lows last week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,858.59 (up 0.70 pct) * NSE index 7,415.85 (up 0.72 pct) * Rupee 59.3850/3950 per dlr (59.1525/1625) * 10-year bond yield 8.60 pct (8.66 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.94 pct (8.08 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.25 pct (8.39 pct) * Call money 8.20/8.25 pct (7.05/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.60-61 59.60 59.73 59.61 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 3* $96.82 mln Year-to-date** $8.12 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 2 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 30 $151.48 mln Year-to-date $7.74 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 3 Foreign Banks 53.71 bln Public Sector Banks -84.75 bln Private Sector Banks 21.63 bln Mutual Funds -2.60 bln Others -4.06 bln Primary Dealers 16.07 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 09.32%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 139.80 (HIMACHAL PRADESH) SDL 09.33%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 233.25 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.35%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 392.70 (3 States) SDL 09.37%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 2469.00 (6 States) SDL 09.38%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 703.50 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 09.39%, 2023 Interest Jun 04 1784.10 (2 States) 5.59% 2016 Interest Jun 04 1677.00 6.13% 2028 Interest Jun 04 3371.50 ------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES PAPER DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) Tbills June 4 140 Bonds June 6 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 21 bids for 71.20 billion rupees ($1.20 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 269.08 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.29 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)