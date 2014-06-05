GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday
while the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great
expectations that the European Central Bank will finally end
months of dithering by easing policy further.
* The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday
with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see what
measures the ECB would implement to tackle the threat of
deflation.
* Brent crude slipped to a three-week low at $108 on
Thursday on ample supply in the United States and as tensions
over Ukraine cooled.
* U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as investors
took profits from the recent rally, before Thursday's highly
anticipated ECB meeting.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 24,805.83 (down 0.21 pct)
* NSE index 7,402.25 (down 0.18 pct)
* Rupee 59.33/34 per dlr (59.3850/3950)
* 10-year bond yield 8.59 pct (8.60 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.86 pct (7.94 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.21 pct (8.25 pct)
* Call money 8.30/8.35 pct (8.20/8.25 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India could allow global online retailers such as
Amazon.com Inc to sell their own products as early as
next month, removing restrictions that have held back
competition in one of the world's biggest, and most
price-sensitive, retail markets.
* India's central bank said on Wednesday it would conduct a
special 28-day term repo auction for 200 billion rupees ($3.37
billion) on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the
banking system.
KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS
* Private sector mortgage lender HDFC has priced
an offering of 4 billion rupees ($67.5 million) one-year
one-month bonds. The bonds pay a coupon of 9.07 percent to yield
9.04 percent. IDFC and Yes Bank are the arrangers. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Close Open High Low Volume
59.54-47 59.50 59.64 59.52 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
June 3* $96.82 mln
Year-to-date** $8.12 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
June 2 on SEBI website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt
May 30 $151.48 mln
Year-to-date $7.74 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 2
on SEBI website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
June 4
Foreign Banks 7.96 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.32 bln
Private Sector Banks 8.43 bln
Mutual Funds -12.66 bln
Others 7.72 bln
Primary Dealers -8.13 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
Instrument Payment Date Amount
(mln rupees)
SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 609.60
(2 States)
SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 839.30
(3 States)
SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00
(KARNATAKA)
SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20
(HARYANA)
SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18
(TAMIL NADU)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50
(TRIPURA)
SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98
(UTTARAKHAND)
1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 05 468.00
8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 40365.00
91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 153083.10
182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 60020.00
SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25
(ANDHRA PRADESH)
SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91
(3 States)
SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00
(GUJARAT)
SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63
(TRIPURA)
ISSUANCES
PAPER DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES)
Tbills June 4 140
Bonds June 6 160
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 13 bids for 46.42 billion rupees ($782 million) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 161.08 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)