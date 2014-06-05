GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian share markets grudgingly gave ground on Thursday while the euro flatlined at $1.3600, hostage to great expectations that the European Central Bank will finally end months of dithering by easing policy further. * The euro languished at four-month lows early on Thursday with investors firmly sidelined as they waited to see what measures the ECB would implement to tackle the threat of deflation. * Brent crude slipped to a three-week low at $108 on Thursday on ample supply in the United States and as tensions over Ukraine cooled. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged up on Wednesday as investors took profits from the recent rally, before Thursday's highly anticipated ECB meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 24,805.83 (down 0.21 pct) * NSE index 7,402.25 (down 0.18 pct) * Rupee 59.33/34 per dlr (59.3850/3950) * 10-year bond yield 8.59 pct (8.60 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.86 pct (7.94 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.21 pct (8.25 pct) * Call money 8.30/8.35 pct (8.20/8.25 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India could allow global online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc to sell their own products as early as next month, removing restrictions that have held back competition in one of the world's biggest, and most price-sensitive, retail markets. * India's central bank said on Wednesday it would conduct a special 28-day term repo auction for 200 billion rupees ($3.37 billion) on Friday, in order to infuse liquidity into the banking system. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * Private sector mortgage lender HDFC has priced an offering of 4 billion rupees ($67.5 million) one-year one-month bonds. The bonds pay a coupon of 9.07 percent to yield 9.04 percent. IDFC and Yes Bank are the arrangers. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click PNDF Close Open High Low Volume 59.54-47 59.50 59.64 59.52 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 3* $96.82 mln Year-to-date** $8.12 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 2 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt May 30 $151.48 mln Year-to-date $7.74 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 2 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 4 Foreign Banks 7.96 bln Public Sector Banks -3.32 bln Private Sector Banks 8.43 bln Mutual Funds -12.66 bln Others 7.72 bln Primary Dealers -8.13 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 40365.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 153083.10 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 60020.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) ------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES PAPER DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) Tbills June 4 140 Bonds June 6 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 13 bids for 46.42 billion rupees ($782 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 161.08 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)