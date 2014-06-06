GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian markets firmed modestly on Friday as equity and bond investors offered only polite applause for the European Central Bank's latest stimulus package, while the euro went off-script in a vicious short-covering rally. * The euro consolidated gains early on Friday, having staged a dramatic rebound from a four-month trough as investors booked profits after the European Central Bank eased policy in a long-anticipated move. * Brent crude oil futures rose and U.S. crude oil pared losses on Thursday in choppy trading as the euro and dollar reacted to the European Central Bank's (ECB) interest rate cut and investors anticipated growing oil demand in Europe. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut interest rates to record lows and announced new measures meant to help stimulate the region's economy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 25,019.51 (up 0.86 pct) * NSE index 7,474.10 (up 0.97 pct) * Rupee 59.33/34 per dlr (unchanged) * 10-year bond yield 8.53 pct (8.59 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.75 pct (7.86 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.16 pct (8.21 pct) * Call money 7.60/7.65 pct (8.30/8.35 pct) KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * India cbank to release weekly foreign exchange reserves data at 1130 GMT. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hopes to accept an invitation from President Barack Obama to visit Washington this fall, an Indian government source said on Thursday, signalling a new start in ties for a leader once denied a U.S. visa. KEY DEBT SALES/LOANS * State-owned Power Finance Corp has mandated Barclays, SBI Caps and Standard Chartered Bank for a potential offering of US dollar bonds. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Close Open High Low Volume 59.25-28 59.50 59.58 59.25 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) June 5* $230.85 mln Month-to-date** $712.52 mln Year-to-date** $8.31 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on June 5 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt June 3 $395.56 mln Month-to-date $586.15 mln Year-to-date $8.18 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on June 5 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) June 5 Foreign Banks 45.19 bln Public Sector Banks -45.41 bln Private Sector Banks -5.71 bln Mutual Funds 11.05 bln Others -2.75 bln Primary Dealers -2.37 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd =========================================================== Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) =========================================================== SDL 07.62%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 609.60 (2 States) SDL 07.63%, 2023 Interest Jun 05 839.30 (3 States) SDL 08.84%, 2017 Interest Jun 05 442.00 (KARNATAKA) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 244.20 (HARYANA) SDL 08.89%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 511.18 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 44.50 (TRIPURA) SDL 08.91%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 334.13 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.93%, 2022 Interest Jun 05 66.98 (UTTARAKHAND) 1.44% IIGS 2023 Interest Jun 05 468.00 8.97% 2030 Interest Jun 05 40365.00 91 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 153083.10 182 days T-Bill Redemption Jun 05 60020.00 SDL 08.86%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 332.25 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.87%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 722.91 (3 States) SDL 08.88%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 666.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.90%, 2022 Interest Jun 06 55.63 (TRIPURA) ------------------------------------------------------------- ISSUANCES PAPER DATE AMOUNT (IN BLN RUPEES) Bonds June 6 160 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 13 bids for 46.42 billion rupees ($782 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 161.08 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.25 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)