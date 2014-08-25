GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The dollar marched higher against the euro and yen on Monday as investors wagered that interest rates were set on a diverging course in the United States, Europe and Japan, giving a lift to Tokyo stocks in the process. * The euro fell to its lowest in nearly a year against a broadly firmer dollar on Monday after comments from the head of the European Central Bank raised prospects of more policy easing as early as next week. * Brent crude fell below $102 a barrel on Monday, drawing close to a 14-month low hit last week, as ample supply and a stronger U.S. dollar continued to pressure oil markets. * U.S Treasury prices recovered early losses on Friday with investors caught between the cautious message over labor markets from Fed Chair Janet Yellen and geopolitical risks from the Ukraine crisis that is hampering euro zone economic growth. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,419.55 (up 0.23 ct) * NSE index 7,913.20 (up 0.28 pct) * Rupee 60.4650/4750 per dlr (60.67/68) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.51 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.01 pct (8.03 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.70/75 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's Oil Ministry will approach Cabinet regarding the possible deregulation of domestic diesel pricing as local prices could soon reach parity with global levels, two ministry sources told Reuters. * Indian and Pakistani troops intensified firing across the border over the weekend killing at least four, an Indian official said on Sunday, straining ties between the arch rivals who recently called off top-level diplomatic talks. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * April-June balance of payment and current account data. No fixed date for release * British Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg visits New Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore with a business delegation in tow. On Monday, he meets Finance and Defence Minister Arun Jaitley and gives a speech. KEY DEALS * The Reserve Bank of India plans to impose stricter limits on how much a bank can lend to a single corporate group, a move aimed at curbing risk in the banking sector at a time when bad loans are on the rise. * LIC Housing Finance has raised 15 billion rupees (US$248m) from two separate bond sales last week. The first 5 billion rupee 10-year bonds pay a coupon of 9.47 percent and were arranged via Axis Bank and Trust Capital. * State-run Power Finance Corp has postponed a three-tranche local bond sale to Monday even as Rural Electrification Corp raised 30.05 billion rupees in a two-tranche deal last week. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.77 60.80 60.66 60.67-69 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 22* $49.96 mln Month-to-date** $615.36 mln Year-to-date** $12.77 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 22 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 21 -$82.15 mln Month-to-date $2.15 bln Year-to-date $16.40 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 22 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 22 Foreign Banks -1.74 bln Public Sector Banks 2.65 bln Private Sector Banks 10.18 bln Mutual Funds -3.78 bln Others 4.67 bln Primary Dealers -11.97 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Aug 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 25 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 473.55 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 2795.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 2682.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 3685.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE T Bills 130 bln rupees Aug. 27 Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Aug. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 25 bids for 60.28 billion rupees ($996.9 million) at its three-day evening repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 161.52billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.35 trln rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.4650 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)