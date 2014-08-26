GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a firm start on Tuesday as investors warmed up to the idea of more monetary stimulus by the European Central Bank to boost the sagging euro zone economy. * The euro stayed on the back foot early on Tuesday, having extended its decline particularly against the Swiss franc overnight, as markets toyed with the idea of another round of policy easing by the European Central Bank. * Brent crude oil edged higher on Monday while U.S. crude fell in light trading as support from geopolitical tensions in Ukraine and Libya offset ample supplies and anticipated weak demand after a slew of disappointing economic data from the United States and Europe. * U.S. Treasuries prices gained modestly on Monday in light trading in line with rallying European bonds on expectations the European Central Bank will use more stimulus to revive flagging growth in the region. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26437.02 (up 0.07 ct) * NSE index 7906.30 (down 0.09 pct) * Rupee 60.5650/5750 per dlr (60.4650/4750) * 10-year bond yield 8.56 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.04 pct (8.01 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 8.50/8.55 pct (7.95/8.00 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India's top court on Monday declared as illegal government allocations of coal blocks since 1993, jeopardising projects built around the blocks and threatening to exacerbate a shortage of the fuel. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * April-June balance of payment and current account data. No fixed date for release * India's Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will hold his first official press conference on Tuesday, Aug. 26, ahead of release of quarterly GDP data for the April-June quarter on Friday. (Time is yet to be confirmed). KEY DEALS * Private-sector lender ICICI Bank is planning to sell its second batch of 10-year senior bonds of up to 30 billion rupees ($496 million). The offering, via a private placement, is likely to go directly to two big investors, the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation and state-run Life Insurance Corp of India, according to sources aware of the matter. * Kotak Mahindra Bank and Andhra Bank are the other lenders to have raised 2.65 billion rupees and 5 billion rupees from such bonds at annual coupons of 9.36% and 9.35%, respectively. The bonds of ICICI and Kotak are locally rated Triple A, whereas those of Andhra are AA+. * State-run IDBI Bank has asked arrangers to submit quotations for its offering of senior bonds, which is likely to hit the market in the first week of next month. * Axis Bank sought its board approval on Aug. 21 to raise up to 60 billion rupees via long-term bonds. * Power Finance Corp priced a two-tranche offering totaling 33.34 billion rupees ($551 million) in local bonds. The state-owned borrower priced three-year bullet tranche of 21.6 billion rupees to yield 9.30% and a separately transferable redeemable principal parts (STRPP) tranche of 11.74 billion rupees to yield 9.39%. The STRPPs mature in 5, 10 and 15 years. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.78 60.87 60.85 60.81-83 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 25* $21.01 mln Month-to-date** $664.85 mln Year-to-date** $12.82 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 25 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 22 $286.69 mln Month-to-date $2.43 bln Year-to-date $16.68 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 25 Foreign Banks -9.66 bln Public Sector Banks 19.82 bln Private Sector Banks -11.29 bln Mutual Funds -2.45 bln Others 3.11 bln Primary Dealers 0.469 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 06.20%, 2015 Interest Aug 25 2479.54 (28 States) SDL 07.17%, 2017 Interest Aug 25 1086.69 (16 States) SDL 08.12%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 423.23 (2 States) SDL 08.14%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 407.00 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.25%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 806.92 (3 States) SDL 08.42%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 1171.79 (3 States) SDL 08.44%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 422.00 (2 States) SDL 08.48%, 2018 Interest Aug 25 413.82 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.48%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 848.00 (2 States) SDL 08.49%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 187.74 (3 States) SDL 08.53%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 404.00 (ASSAM) SDL 08.58%, 2020 Interest Aug 25 232.96 (JAMMU & KASHMIR) SDL 08.59%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 751.63 (3 States) SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 1075.00 (2 States) SDL 08.61%, 2021 Interest Aug 25 473.55 (2 States) SDL 07.10%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 2795.85 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.15%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 2682.59 (WEST BENGAL) SDL 07.25%, 2014 Redemption Aug 25 3685.53 (KERALA) SDL 08.19%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 819.00 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 08.20%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 410.00 (2 States) SDL 08.21%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 697.85 (GUJARAT) SDL 08.24%, 2019 Interest Aug 26 82.40 (GOA) SDL 09.72%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 24.30 (MIZORAM) SDL 09.75%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1072.50 (2 States) SDL 09.77%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 87.93 (2 States) SDL 09.80%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 539.00 (2 States) SDL 09.84%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 1535.15 (3 States) SDL 09.85%, 2024 Interest Aug 26 492.50 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE T Bills 130 bln rupees Aug. 27 Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Aug. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 41 bids for 173.22 billion rupees($2.87 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 177.89 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.53 trln rupees. 