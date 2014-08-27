GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro was close to cracking on Wednesday as feverish speculation of further policy stimulus in the euro zone drove bond yields to all time lows and gave a fillip to stocks globally. * The dollar hovered just under a 13-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, with the euro still struggling amid expectations of further policy easing from the European Central Bank. * U.S. crude rose on Tuesday as supportive U.S. economic data overshadowed concerns about slowed growth in other oil consuming economies and ample global oil supplies. * Most U.S. Treasuries were little changed on Tuesday, though prices on 30-year bonds fell as investors unwound some bets that the yield curve would continue to flatten. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26442.81 (up 0.02 ct) * NSE index 7904.75 (down 0.02 pct) * Rupee 60.4335/4450 per dlr (60.5650/5750) * 10-year bond yield 8.56 pct (8.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.04 pct (8.04 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.50/8.55 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India has banned Finmeccanica SIFI.MI from future contracts, a defence ministry source said on Tuesday, as it presses on with an investigation into a scrapped helicopter contract with the Italian company. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH * April-June balance of payment and current account data. No fixed date for release KEY DEALS * Reliance Communication is planning a debut U.S. dollar bond offering soon, sources aware of the situation said. Apart from the offshore bond sale, two qualified institutional placements are also on the top of the agenda of the group. These QIPs will come from utility companies - Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, sources said. * Reliance Power's fully owned subsidiary, Reliance CleanGen will also be making a debt and QIP offering after two months. The subsidiary recently announced a Rs12.3bn acquisition of the hydro and power assets of the Jaypee Group. Due diligence for the sale is on. * State-run Power Finance Corp's bond offering finally closed at Rs35.40 (US$585.4m) yesterday. * Snowman Logistics, an integrated cold chain logistics service provider, today launched its up to 1.97 billion rupees initial public offer. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.88 60.85 60.73 60.79-80 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 26* $60.4 mln Month-to-date** $689.18 mln Year-to-date** $12.84 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 26 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 25 $105 mln Month-to-date $2.53 bln Year-to-date $16.78 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 25 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 26 Foreign Banks -5.40 bln Public Sector Banks 8.15 bln Private Sector Banks 1.52 bln Mutual Funds -9.75 bln Others 2.38 bln Primary Dealers 3.09 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 09.30%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 930.00 (2 States) SDL 09.44%, 2018 Interest Aug 27 11.61 (2 States) SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 28 104000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 28 60020.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE T Bills 130 bln rupees Aug. 27 Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Aug. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 37 bids for 161.60 billion rupees ($2.67 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 199.05 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall marginally. (1 US dollar = 60.4500 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by)