GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks crept up on Thursday following another steady performance by Wall Street shares which hovered near record highs, while the euro clung to modest gains after rebounding from 13-month lows. * The euro clung onto modest gains early on Thursday, having snapped three straight sessions of declines as feverish speculation of an imminent round of easing by the European Central Bank cooled. * Brent crude dipped on Thursday, but still held between $102 and $103 a barrel, as expectations of ample supply weighed on prices. * U.S. Treasuries rallied on Wednesday as European government bond yields continued to plumb record lows and month-end buying helped send 30-year Treasury yields to their lowest levels in over a year. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,560.15 (up 0.44 ct) * NSE index 7,936.05 (up 0.40 pct) * Rupee 60.45/46 per dlr (60.4335/4450) * 10-year bond yield 8.56 pct (8.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.04 pct (8.04 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY DEALS * Nabha Power, a Larsen & Toubro-owned special-purpose vehicle, has priced a minimum 5 billion rupees (US$82.7 mln) offering of two-year bullet bonds to yield 9.35 percent. DFC is the sole arranger. The bonds carry a guarantee from the parent company and are locally rated Triple A. There is also a call option at the end of 12 months. (IFR) * Mortgage lender, HDFC priced a 5 billion rupees two-year bond at 9.43 percent via ICICI Bank. The lender was also looking for 13-month funds paying a coupon of 9.47 percent. (IFR) * LIC Housing Finance plans to do a three- to five-year deal with a put at the end of the second year, bankers said. (IFR) * Export-Import Bank of India is planning a 5 billion rupees three-year bond with put/call options at the end of 12 months and 15 days. (IFR) * Dewan Housing Finance Corp plans to sell 5 billion rupees of 10-year bonds to LIC of India at 9.75 percent. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.74 60.72 60.67 60.69-70 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 27* $48.04 mln Month-to-date** $799.11 mln Year-to-date** $12.95 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 27 on SEBI website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 26 -$25.61 mln Month-to-date $2.51 bln Year-to-date $16.76 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 27 on SEBI website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 27 Foreign Banks -3.29 bln Public Sector Banks -13.30 bln Private Sector Banks 15.46 bln Mutual Funds 0.95 bln Others 1.36 bln Primary Dealers -1.19 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd INFLOWS ============================================================= Instrument Payment Date Amount (mln rupees) ============================================================= SDL 07.65%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 363.38 (4 States) SDL 07.67%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 237.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 07.68%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 230.40 (TAMIL NADU) SDL 07.70%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 241.62 (4 States) SDL 07.75%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 127.10 (KERALA) SDL 07.85%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 198.14 (UTTAR PRADESH) SDL 08.11%, 2016 Interest Aug 28 425.78 (4 States) SDL 09.56%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 269.94 (MAHARASHTRA) SDL 09.59%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 487.05 (GUJARAT) SDL 09.60%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 72.00 (GOA) SDL 09.70%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 242.50 (RAJASTHAN) SDL 09.72%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 1025.22 (3 States) SDL 09.75%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 148.69 (3 States) SDL 09.77%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 488.50 (ANDHRA PRADESH) SDL 09.84%, 2023 Interest Aug 28 459.32 (WEST BENGAL) 7.46% 2017 Interest Aug 28 21591.78 5.87% 2022 Interest Aug 28 3228.50 7.95% 2032 Interest Aug 28 23452.50 91 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 28 104000.00 182 days T-Bill Redemption Aug 28 60020.00 SDL 08.60%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 107.50 (PUNJAB) SDL 08.64%, 2021 Interest Aug 30 432.00 (WEST BENGAL) ============================================================= For the full table of inflows, see: ============================================================= ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Aug. 28 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 15 bids for 81.18 billion rupees ($1.34 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 197.91 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)