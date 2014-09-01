GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged higher on Monday, with investors wary of a deepening crisis in Ukraine and a downbeat China manufacturing survey, while the euro touched a fresh one-year low ahead of this week's European Central Bank meeting. * The euro slipped to a fresh one-year low early on Monday as the situation in Ukraine worsened, although a holiday in the United States and major central bank events later in the week will probably keep investors sidelined. * Crude oil prices posted their second straight monthly losses, despite rising on Friday on worries that the intensifying Ukraine crisis may trigger more sanctions and as U.S. economic data portended strong demand in the world's largest oil consumer. * Treasuries were steady on Friday, pausing a week-long rally, as investors remained focused on next week's highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,638.11 (up 0.29 ct) * NSE index 7,954.35 (up 0.23 pct) * Rupee 60.4950/5050 per dlr (60.45/46) * 10-year bond yield 8.56 pct (8.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.04 pct (8.04 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 8.50/8.60 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY DEALS * India govt stake sales in state companies in 2-3 months-official. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks' bad loan levels not 'scary' - RBI chief. * India better prepared for eventual Fed rate hike, says RBI chief. * India cbank says foreign investors can buy govt bonds directly in secondary market * India's finance minister sees economic growth speeding up * India's fiscal deficit in the first four months of the 2014/15 financial year was 3.25 trillion rupees ($53.7 billion), or 61.2 percent of the full-year target, government data showed on Friday. * The after-glow of Narendra Modi's election victory nearly four months ago helped India's lumbering economy register its fastest growth in two-and-a-half years for the quarter ending in June. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.86 60.93 60.82 60.97-00 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Aug 28* -$117.7 mln Month-to-date** $887.08 mln Year-to-date** $13.03 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Aug 28 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) INFIX INFII01* Debt Aug 27 -$248.3 mln Month-to-date $2.76 bln Year-to-date $17 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Aug 27 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Aug 28 Foreign Banks -7.43 bln Public Sector Banks 10.28 bln Private Sector Banks 3.52 bln Mutual Funds -1.94 bln Others 2.13 bln Primary Dealers -6.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 130 bln rupees Sept. 3 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 22 bids for 94.64 billion rupees ($1.57 billion) at its four-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 183.91 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.28 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)