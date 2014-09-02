GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares drifted lower on Tuesday, with momentum from prior gains fading as investors were left short of cues with the U.S. markets closed on Monday, while the euro continued to probe one-year lows in the uncertainty over the European Central Bank's policy decision later this week. * The dollar hit a seven-month peak against the yen on Tuesday, helped by expectations for further gains for the currency on diverging monetary policy paths. * Brent crude oil prices dipped on Monday as manufacturing growth faltered in Europe and China at a time of ample supply, although the risk of production setbacks remained high in Libya where the government has lost control of most of the capital. * Treasuries were steady on Friday, pausing a week-long rally, as investors remained focused on next week's highly anticipated European Central Bank meeting. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26867.55 (up 0.86 pct) * NSE index 8027.70 (up 0.92 pct) * Rupee 60.5250/5350 per dlr (60.4950/5050) * 10-year bond yield 8.55 pct (8.56 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.04 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (8.50/8.60 pct) KEY DEALS * The Indian government on Monday invited bids from investment banks to manage planned share sales in state-run Power Finance Corp Ltd (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corp Ltd (REC), which could raise a combined $515 million. * State-run Power Grid Corp of India is likely to kick-off the month with a minimum Rs9.96bn (US$164.7m) sale tomorrow. Bids are called for noon India time. The sale has an unspecified greenshoe option. * State-run Punjab National Bank is set to launch a Rs15bn Basel III-compliant Tier 2 10-year bond sale later this week. {IFR] * State-run companies Gas Authority of India (Gail), Indian Railway Finance Corp, National Hydroelectric Power Corp and NTPC are also expected to sell bonds this month. Gail is planning a Rs10bn sale on September 24, sources said. Details on the other offerings aren't available yet. * Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam, a power transmission company, is planning to sell Rs2.66bn in 12-year bonds. The company has invited bids for the sale by 3pm India time on September 9. * Private-sector lender ICICI Bank will close the second tranche of its senior bonds sales tomorrow. So far, the 10-year sale has garnered about Rs35bn, with LIC of India (Rs10bn) and Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (Rs20bn) as anchor investors. The bonds pay 9.25% semi-annual coupon. ICICI Bank and I-Sec PD are the arrangers. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Indian banks can now issue Tier 2 capital with a minimum original maturity of 5 years as against 10 years previously, the central bank said in a notification on Monday, amending some guidelines on Basel III implementation in India. * India's balance of payments was in surplus for a third straight quarter in April-June, even though the current account deficit INCURA=ECI widened sharply from the previous quarter due to rising imports, data showed on Monday. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.83 60.87 60.83 60.85-86 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 1* 91.56 mln Month-to-date** -83.24 mln Year-to-date** $12.96 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept 1 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Aug 28 76.57 mln Month-to-date 76.58 mln Year-to-date $17.08 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 1 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 1 Foreign Banks 2.09 bln Public Sector Banks 0.42 bln Private Sector Banks 2.87 bln Mutual Funds -0.68 bln Others 0.36 bln Primary Dealers -5.06 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 130 bln rupees Sept. 3 Long Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Sept. 5 LIQUIDITY * India cbank sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 122.16 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.30 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.5250 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)