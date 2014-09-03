GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares inched lower early on Wednesday after a lacklustre day on Wall Street, while the dollar was close to 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies after data underscored that the U.S. economy's modest expansion continues to chug along. * The dollar hovered at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Wednesday, underpinned by upbeat U.S. data and further supported by a selloff in the yen and sterling. * Brent crude oil futures fell to their lowest level in 16 months on Tuesday, pressured by the prospect of slowing oil demand growth in China and Europe, while a strong dollar and ample supplies pushed U.S. prices to a seven-month low. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after uncertainty as to whether the European Central Bank would announce more stimulus measures at a meeting this week led traders to take profits from last month's rally. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27019.39 (up 0.57 pct) * NSE index 8083.05 (up 0.69 pct) * Rupee 60.68/69 per dlr (60.5250/5350) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.55 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (8.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY DEALS * State-run IDBI Bank is likely to finalise this week its debut AT1 sale under Basel III norms. The bank was initially planning to print the bond sale in the offshore market but now, bankers said, the lender might turn to the onshore market. * Power Grid Corp of India got bids of over Rs40bn for its 15-year sale today. The separately transferable redeemable principal part bonds mature in five, 10 and 15 years and will pay a coupon of 9.30 percent. * Madhya Pradesh Financial Corp is planning a Rs1bn 10-year sale soon. The state-guaranteed paper is rated A-(SO) by Care. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.93 61.06 60.88 60.96-98 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 2* 111.02 mln Month-to-date** 8.67 mln Year-to-date** $13.05 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept 2 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 1 37.35 mln Month-to-date 113.93 mln Year-to-date $17.12 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 2 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 2 Foreign Banks 9.65 bln Public Sector Banks -19.93 bln Private Sector Banks 3.16 bln Mutual Funds 1.42 bln Others -3.26 bln Primary Dealers 8.94 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Treasury bills 130 bln rupees Sept 3 Long Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Sept 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.75 pct at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 121.65 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.6000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)