GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares inched lower early on Wednesday after a
lacklustre day on Wall Street, while the dollar was close to
14-month highs against a basket of major currencies after data
underscored that the U.S. economy's modest expansion continues
to chug along.
* The dollar hovered at 14-month highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Wednesday, underpinned by upbeat U.S.
data and further supported by a selloff in the yen and
sterling.
* Brent crude oil futures fell to their lowest level in 16
months on Tuesday, pressured by the prospect of slowing oil
demand growth in China and Europe, while a strong dollar and
ample supplies pushed U.S. prices to a seven-month low.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Tuesday after uncertainty
as to whether the European Central Bank would announce more
stimulus measures at a meeting this week led traders to take
profits from last month's rally.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27019.39 (up 0.57 pct)
* NSE index 8083.05 (up 0.69 pct)
* Rupee 60.68/69 per dlr (60.5250/5350)
* 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.55 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (8.02 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 6.90/7.00 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
KEY DEALS
* State-run IDBI Bank is likely to finalise this
week its debut AT1 sale under Basel III norms. The bank was
initially planning to print the bond sale in the offshore market
but now, bankers said, the lender might turn to the onshore
market.
* Power Grid Corp of India got bids of over Rs40bn
for its 15-year sale today. The separately transferable
redeemable principal part bonds mature in five, 10 and 15 years
and will pay a coupon of 9.30 percent.
* Madhya Pradesh Financial Corp is planning a
Rs1bn 10-year sale soon. The state-guaranteed paper is rated
A-(SO) by Care.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
60.93 61.06 60.88 60.96-98 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 2* 111.02 mln
Month-to-date** 8.67 mln
Year-to-date** $13.05 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept 2 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 1 37.35 mln
Month-to-date 113.93 mln
Year-to-date $17.12 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 2
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 2
Foreign Banks 9.65 bln
Public Sector Banks -19.93 bln
Private Sector Banks 3.16 bln
Mutual Funds 1.42 bln
Others -3.26 bln
Primary Dealers 8.94 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Treasury bills 130 bln rupees Sept 3
Long Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Sept 5
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.75 pct at
1-day variable rate reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 121.65 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.26 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 60.6000 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)