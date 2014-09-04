GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged up to a seven-year high on Thursday on growing hopes of a ceasefire in Ukraine, while investors also warmed to the idea of more monetary easing from the European Central Bank in the near future. * The euro clung on to modest gains against the dollar early on Thursday, having pulled up from one-year lows as investors booked some profits ahead of the European Central Bank policy review. * Crude oil prices rose by more than $2 a barrel on Wednesday off multimonth lows as the prospect of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia combined with strong U.S. economic data raised demand expectations. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt yields fell from three-week highs on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains, as hopes over a proposed move to end fighting between Russia and Ukraine were clouded by doubts that peace would prevail. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,139.94(up 0.45 pct) * NSE index 8,114.60 (up 0.39 pct) * Rupee 60.4850/4950 per dlr (60.68/69) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (8.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 7.50/7.60 pct (6.90/7.00 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * European Central Bank Policy meeting. {ID:nL5N0R43B1] * Australian PM Tony Abbott begins his two-day visit to India on Sept 4. (Day 1 in Mumbai and Day 2, Delhi), along with a 25-member business delegation. Abbott hopes to sign a civil nuclear deal with India. * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan will speak at a Citi-HSBC investor conference in Boston. KEY DEALS * Nabha Power, a Larsen & Toubro -owned special purpose vehicle, has done its third bond sale in less than a month. The company sold 4.5 billion rupees two-year bonds at 9.10 percent yield via sole arranger FirstRand Bank. The bonds have a put/call option after one year and one day. The unlisted and unsecured bonds carry a guarantee from the parent and will be settled tomorrow. * LIC Housing Finance priced a two-tranche sale today via ICICI Bank. The company plans to raise a minimum 5 billion rupees from three-year bonds paying 9.40 percent and five-year bonds paying 9.45 percent, respectively. * ICICI Bank along with Indostar Capital have also priced a 1-billion-rupee three-year bond for Kalpataru Power Transmission. The unsecured bonds pay a coupon of 10.50 percent and will settle this week. The bonds are locally rated AA-. * Eros International, a movie distributor and cinema owner, is also looking to sell 7.5 billion rupees five-year bonds in the 11.25 percent - 11.75 percent range. The bonds will have staggered maturities from year three and are locally rated AA-. A foreign bank is said to be showing the deal to the market. * IDBI Bank, meanwhile, is in talks with potential arrangers to place 10 billion rupees of its 10-year senior bonds at semi-annual yields of 9.27 percent to 9.28 percent. The deal and the arrangers might get finalised by the end of this week, sources said. * Rural Electrification Corp has invited bids for its bond sale on September 5 by 1 pm India time. The issuer is planning a two and three-year sale with pay-in targeted for September 8. * Jindal Steel and Power has mandated its US dollar bond sale. ANZ and JP Morgan are likely arrangers * Hindalco Industries, an aluminium maker, is seeking board approval to raise 60 billion rupees from the bond markets. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahri on Wednesday announced the formation of an Indian branch of his militant group he said would spread Islamic rule and "raise the flag of jihad" across the subcontinent. * India's central bank said it has revised its External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) rules to allow foreign lenders to issue rupee-denominated loans to Indian companies overseas. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.82 60.79 60.70 60.73-76 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 3* 213.04 mln Month-to-date** 152.72 mln Year-to-date** 13.19 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept 3 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 2 241.47 mln Month-to-date 355.40 mln Year-to-date 17.36 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 3 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 3 Foreign Banks -9.56 bln Public Sector Banks 0.99 bln Private Sector Banks 4.90 bln Mutual Funds 8.46 bln Others -4.22 bln Primary Dealers -0.57 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Long Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Sept 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India will discontinue its second fixed-rate repo auction on reporting Fridays from Sept. 5 following its revised liquidity management framework, it said on Wednesday. * RBI allots 432.54 bln rupees at 1-Day variable rate reverse repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 99.39 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.56 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.4850 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)