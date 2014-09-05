GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The euro was deep under water on Friday having suffered its steepest daily fall in three years after the European Central Bank stunned markets by cutting interest rates and embarking on a trillion-euro asset-buying binge. * The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on Friday, drawing broad support after the European Central Bank's latest monetary easing as traders waited for the U.S. jobs report later in the day. * Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday after a surprise rate cut from the European Central Bank boosted the dollar and hit commodities priced in the U.S. currency. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank surprised investors with a bold plan to help the sagging euro zone economy, while stronger U.S. economic data supported views the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in mid-2015. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,085.93 (down 0.2 pct) * NSE index 8,095.95 (down 0.23 pct) * Rupee 60.3550/3650 per dlr (60.4850/4950) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.50/7.60 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Australian PM Tony Abbott continues his two-day visit to India. He is in Delhi on Friday. Abbott hopes to sign a civil nuclear deal with India. * India-foreign reserves and India-bank lending * U.S. August payroll data OVERNIGHT NEWS * India put several provinces on heightened alert on Thursday after al Qaeda announced the formation of a wing of the militant group in India and its neighbourhood, a senior government official said. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.75 60.75 60.55 60.71-74 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 4* 281.29 mln Month-to-date** 369.63 mln Year-to-date** 13.41 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 4 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 3 241.47 mln Month-to-date 552.68 mln Year-to-date 17.56 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 4 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 4 Foreign Banks 2.76 bln Public Sector Banks 0.83 bln Private Sector Banks 1.47 bln Mutual Funds 2.70 bln Others -2.78 bln Primary Dealers 0.42 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Long Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Sept 5 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at 1-day variable rate reverse repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 90.86 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.60 trillion rupees. ($1 = 60.3550 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)