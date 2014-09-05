GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The euro was deep under water on Friday having suffered
its steepest daily fall in three years after the European
Central Bank stunned markets by cutting interest rates and
embarking on a trillion-euro asset-buying binge.
* The dollar rose to a six-year high versus the yen on
Friday, drawing broad support after the European Central Bank's
latest monetary easing as traders waited for the U.S. jobs
report later in the day.
* Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday after a
surprise rate cut from the European Central Bank boosted the
dollar and hit commodities priced in the U.S. currency.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Thursday after the European
Central Bank surprised investors with a bold plan to help the
sagging euro zone economy, while stronger U.S. economic data
supported views the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates in
mid-2015.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,085.93 (down 0.2 pct)
* NSE index 8,095.95 (down 0.23 pct)
* Rupee 60.3550/3650 per dlr (60.4850/4950)
* 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.52 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.00 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.50/7.60 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* Australian PM Tony Abbott continues his two-day visit to
India. He is in Delhi on Friday. Abbott hopes to sign a civil
nuclear deal with India.
* India-foreign reserves and India-bank lending
* U.S. August payroll data
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India put several provinces on heightened alert on
Thursday after al Qaeda announced the formation of a wing of the
militant group in India and its neighbourhood, a senior
government official said.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
60.75 60.75 60.55 60.71-74 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 4* 281.29 mln
Month-to-date** 369.63 mln
Year-to-date** 13.41 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 4 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 3 241.47 mln
Month-to-date 552.68 mln
Year-to-date 17.56 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 4
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 4
Foreign Banks 2.76 bln
Public Sector Banks 0.83 bln
Private Sector Banks 1.47 bln
Mutual Funds 2.70 bln
Others -2.78 bln
Primary Dealers 0.42 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Long Dated bonds 120 bln rupees Sept 5
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 pct at
1-day variable rate reverse repo auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 90.86 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.60 trillion
rupees.
($1 = 60.3550 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)