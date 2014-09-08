GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday, while a plunge in sterling after a poll showed rising support for Scottish independence helped bolster the dollar. * Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months on Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an opinion poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign began. * Crude oil futures fell on Friday and ended the week more than 2 percent lower as disappointing jobs data from the United States cast doubt about the strength of economic growth in the world's biggest oil-consuming economy. * Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt yields fell from one-month highs on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy created fewer jobs than expected last month, reinforcing the view that the Federal Reserve would wait until the second half of next year to raise interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,026.70 (down 0.22 pct) * NSE index 8.086.85 (down 0.11 pct) * Rupee 60.39/40 per dlr (60.3550/3650) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * Faced once again with the prospect of rate rises in the United States, investors in Asia are no longer selling and running as in the past, choosing instead to stay in markets like India and South Korea, that are relatively sheltered from global forces. KEY DEALS * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp raised 27.5 billion rupees ($422 million) by selling two-year bonds on Friday. The bonds will pay a coupon of 8.97 percent. The three-year tranche, which saw a lowest bid of 9.18 percent, got eventually scrapped, bankers aware of the matter told IFR. (IFR) * Yes Bank has raised 600 million rupees funds for Silkroad Sugar Private Ltd, a company of EID Parry. The bonds, rated AA- carry a guarantee of the parent and pay a coupon of 10.20 percent. The bonds will be settled on Sept. 17. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.78 60.75 60.50 60.51-54 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 5* 51.41 mln Month-to-date** 656.17 mln Year-to-date** 13.69 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 5 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 4 275.46 mln Month-to-date 828.14 mln Year-to-date 17.84 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 5 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 5 Foreign Banks 3.31 bln Public Sector Banks -3.43 bln Private Sector Banks 13.90 bln Mutual Funds -1.07 bln Others 2.54 bln Primary Dealers -15.25 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 120 bln rupees Sept. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all 12 bids for 39.50 billion rupees ($653.76 million) at its three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 89.78 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.69 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)