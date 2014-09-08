GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares got off to a cautious start on Monday, while
a plunge in sterling after a poll showed rising support for
Scottish independence helped bolster the dollar.
* Sterling slumped to its lowest in nearly 10 months on
Monday amid worries about political uncertainty after an opinion
poll showed supporters of Scottish independence from Britain
taking the lead for the first time since the referendum campaign
began.
* Crude oil futures fell on Friday and ended the week more
than 2 percent lower as disappointing jobs data from the United
States cast doubt about the strength of economic growth in the
world's biggest oil-consuming economy.
* Benchmark U.S. Treasury debt yields fell from one-month
highs on Friday after data showed the world's largest economy
created fewer jobs than expected last month, reinforcing the
view that the Federal Reserve would wait until the second half
of next year to raise interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,026.70 (down 0.22 pct)
* NSE index 8.086.85 (down 0.11 pct)
* Rupee 60.39/40 per dlr (60.3550/3650)
* 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.52 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.02 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.05 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Faced once again with the prospect of rate rises in the
United States, investors in Asia are no longer selling and
running as in the past, choosing instead to stay in markets like
India and South Korea, that are relatively sheltered from global
forces.
KEY DEALS
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp raised
27.5 billion rupees ($422 million) by selling two-year bonds on
Friday. The bonds will pay a coupon of 8.97 percent. The
three-year tranche, which saw a lowest bid of 9.18 percent, got
eventually scrapped, bankers aware of the matter told IFR. (IFR)
* Yes Bank has raised 600 million rupees funds for Silkroad
Sugar Private Ltd, a company of EID Parry. The bonds, rated AA-
carry a guarantee of the parent and pay a coupon of 10.20
percent. The bonds will be settled on Sept. 17. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
60.78 60.75 60.50 60.51-54 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 5* 51.41 mln
Month-to-date** 656.17 mln
Year-to-date** 13.69 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 5 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 4 275.46 mln
Month-to-date 828.14 mln
Year-to-date 17.84 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 5
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 5
Foreign Banks 3.31 bln
Public Sector Banks -3.43 bln
Private Sector Banks 13.90 bln
Mutual Funds -1.07 bln
Others 2.54 bln
Primary Dealers -15.25 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 120 bln rupees Sept. 10
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Friday it accepted all
12 bids for 39.50 billion rupees ($653.76 million) at its
three-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 89.78 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.69 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)