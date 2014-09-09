GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* The U.S. dollar was holding broad-based gains in Asia on
Tuesday in a boon for shares of Japanese exporters but a burden
for oil, gold and stocks in the energy majors.
* The dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of
major currencies early on Tuesday, benefiting from a run in
sterling and after a Federal Reserve study sparked more buying
interest.
* Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel on Monday, the first
time in 16 months, before returning to close in three-digit
territory but down on the day as fear of OPEC output cuts helped
the market recover from weak Chinese and U.S. data.
* Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields stabilized on Monday
after a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve renewed
concern there would be an early Federal Reserve rate increase,
and as traders anticipated this week's supply.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,319.85 (up 1.08 pct)
* NSE index 8,173.90 (up 1.08 pct)
* Rupee 60.29/30 per dlr (60.39/40)
* 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.52 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.98 pct (8.02 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.46 pct)
* Call money 8.15/8.25 pct (7.00/7.05 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* India is expected to release trade data for August between
Sept 8 -12. There is no fixed date or time for the data release.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will meet with U.S.
President Barack Obama in Washington on Sept. 29-30 to discuss
ways to accelerate economic growth and increase security
cooperation, the White House said on Monday.
KEY DEALS
* State-owned IDBI Bank launched its up to 10 billion rupees
(US$166 million) of 10-year senior bonds. The bonds will pay a
semi-annual coupon of 9.27 percent. On an annualised basis, the
yield on the bonds will come to 9.48 percent. The offering is
split equally into a base size and greenshoe of 5 billion
rupees. IDBI Capital Services is the sole arranger for the
issue, which will close on Friday. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
60.55 60.76 60.54 60.74-76 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 8* 193.18 mln
Month-to-date** 710.33 mln
Year-to-date** 13.75 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 8 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 5 333.03 mln
Month-to-date 1.61 bln
Year-to-date 18.16 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 8
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 8
Foreign Banks 18.29 bln
Public Sector Banks -33.87 bln
Private Sector Banks 9.47 bln
Mutual Funds 4.95 bln
Others -3.62 bln
Primary Dealers 4.78 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE
Tbills 120 bln rupees Sept. 10
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
37 bids for 102.93 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 195.32 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)