GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar was holding broad-based gains in Asia on Tuesday in a boon for shares of Japanese exporters but a burden for oil, gold and stocks in the energy majors. * The dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, benefiting from a run in sterling and after a Federal Reserve study sparked more buying interest. * Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel on Monday, the first time in 16 months, before returning to close in three-digit territory but down on the day as fear of OPEC output cuts helped the market recover from weak Chinese and U.S. data. * Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields stabilized on Monday after a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve renewed concern there would be an early Federal Reserve rate increase, and as traders anticipated this week's supply. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,319.85 (up 1.08 pct) * NSE index 8,173.90 (up 1.08 pct) * Rupee 60.29/30 per dlr (60.39/40) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.98 pct (8.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 8.15/8.25 pct (7.00/7.05 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for August between Sept 8 -12. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. OVERNIGHT NEWS * Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India will meet with U.S. President Barack Obama in Washington on Sept. 29-30 to discuss ways to accelerate economic growth and increase security cooperation, the White House said on Monday. KEY DEALS * State-owned IDBI Bank launched its up to 10 billion rupees (US$166 million) of 10-year senior bonds. The bonds will pay a semi-annual coupon of 9.27 percent. On an annualised basis, the yield on the bonds will come to 9.48 percent. The offering is split equally into a base size and greenshoe of 5 billion rupees. IDBI Capital Services is the sole arranger for the issue, which will close on Friday. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 60.55 60.76 60.54 60.74-76 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 8* 193.18 mln Month-to-date** 710.33 mln Year-to-date** 13.75 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 8 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 5 333.03 mln Month-to-date 1.61 bln Year-to-date 18.16 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 8 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 8 Foreign Banks 18.29 bln Public Sector Banks -33.87 bln Private Sector Banks 9.47 bln Mutual Funds 4.95 bln Others -3.62 bln Primary Dealers 4.78 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 120 bln rupees Sept. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 37 bids for 102.93 billion rupees ($1.71 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 195.32 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.26 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)