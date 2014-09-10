GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar stood tall on Wednesday on growing expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected, hitting shares and other assets that have benefitted from years of ultra-easy U.S. monetary policy. * The Australian dollar nursed a second session of heavy losses early on Wednesday as investors unwound popular carry trades amid a pick-up in market volatility and further gains in U.S. Treasury yields. * Brent crude oil prices fell to a 17-month low below $100 per barrel in volatile trade on Tuesday, a fourth straight daily decline as ample supplies weighed, while U.S. crude rose on the expectation of dwindling fuel stockpiles. * U.S. three-year Treasury note yields were on course to close at their highest level in over three years on Tuesday on increased expectations that the Federal Reserve will take a more hawkish stance on raising rates at a policy meeting next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,265.32 (down 0.20 pct) * NSE index 8,152.95 (down 0.26 pct) * Rupee 60.60/61 per dlr (60.29/30) * 10-year bond yield 8.52 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (7.98 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (8.15/8.25 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for August between Sept. 8 and 12. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. * India's Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a press conference on Wednesday at 1200 IST (0630 GMT). KEY DEALS * India's Lanco Infratech Ltd said it planned to sell power projects to raise 50 billion rupees ($825 million) and pay down its debts. * India's Biocon Ltd said it agreed to buy a 7.7 percent stake in its research services business from a unit of GE Capital for 2.15 billion rupees ($35.5 million). USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.01 61.22 60.95 61.15-18 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 9* 79.10 mln Month-to-date** 898.87 mln Year-to-date** 13.94 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 9 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 8 19.53 mln Month-to-date 1.18 bln Year-to-date 18.19 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 9 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 9 Foreign Banks -8.79 bln Public Sector Banks 8.52 bln Private Sector Banks 9.50 bln Mutual Funds -2.09 bln Others 3.77 bln Primary Dealers -10.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES DEBT/PAPER AMOUNT DATE Tbills 120 bln rupees Sept. 10 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Tuesday it accepted all 34 bids for 116.10 billion rupees ($1.92 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 187.34 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)