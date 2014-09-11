GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares edged down on Thursday after U.S. President Barack Obama vowed to fight Islamic State militants, while the dollar pulled away from six-year highs against the yen. * The U.S. dollar held near a six-year peak against the yen early on Thursday and powered to a seven-month high on its New Zealand peer, which fell after the country's central bank said its current level is "unjustified and unsustainable". * U.S. crude futures fell to a 16-month low and Brent to a 17-month low on Wednesday on rising supply and tepid demand as OPEC lowered projected demand for its crude and data showed U.S. refined product stocks jumped. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday, with benchmark and longer-dated yields rising the most, after traders sold the debt to make way for new supply and continued to anticipate a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,057.41 (down 0.76 pct) * NSE index 8,094.10 (down 0.72 pct) * Rupee 60.94/95 per dlr (60.60/61) * 10-year bond yield 8.54 pct (8.52 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 7.30/7.35 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) OVERNIGHT NEWS * India is not considering an immediate cut in gold import duties, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday, extending a policy that has helped narrow the country's trade deficit but is believed to have led to an increase in smuggling. * India's cabinet on Wednesday approved share sales in state-run companies ONGC, Coal India and NHPC, a government official told reporters. KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India is expected to release trade data for August between Sept. 8 and 12. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. KEY DEALS * India's IDFC Ltd on Wednesday launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 10 billion rupees ($164 million), according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters. * Tata Communications will kick off roadshows on Thursday for a planned US dollar senior bond. The telecoms company has hired ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Standard Chartered for the investor meetings. The roadshows will be held in Singapore on Thursday, Hong Kong on Friday and London on Monday. (IFR) * Nabha Power, a Larsen & Toubro-owned special-purpose vehicle, has priced another bond in the local market. The company has priced a 8.5 billion rupees ($139.4 billion) sale, split into a 5 billion rupees one-year tranche and a 3.5 billion rupees two-year tranche paying 9.00 percent and 9.33 percent coupons, respectively. Standard Chartered Bank is the sole-arranger. (IFR) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.35 61.40 61.15 61.18-20 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 10* -$1.63 mln Month-to-date** 988.37 mln Year-to-date** 14.03 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 10 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 9 253.38 mln Month-to-date 1.43 bln Year-to-date 18.44 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 9 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 10 Foreign Banks -0.56 bln Public Sector Banks 5.43 bln Private Sector Banks -4.35 bln Mutual Funds 4.83 bln Others 2.72 bln Primary Dealers -8.06 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 13 bids for 42.60 billion rupees ($701 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 109.72 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.24 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)