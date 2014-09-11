GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares edged down on Thursday after U.S. President
Barack Obama vowed to fight Islamic State militants, while the
dollar pulled away from six-year highs against the yen.
* The U.S. dollar held near a six-year peak against the yen
early on Thursday and powered to a seven-month high on its New
Zealand peer, which fell after the country's central bank said
its current level is "unjustified and unsustainable".
* U.S. crude futures fell to a 16-month low and Brent to a
17-month low on Wednesday on rising supply and tepid demand as
OPEC lowered projected demand for its crude and data showed U.S.
refined product stocks jumped.
* U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Wednesday, with benchmark
and longer-dated yields rising the most, after traders sold the
debt to make way for new supply and continued to anticipate a
more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,057.41 (down 0.76 pct)
* NSE index 8,094.10 (down 0.72 pct)
* Rupee 60.94/95 per dlr (60.60/61)
* 10-year bond yield 8.54 pct (8.52 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 8.02 pct (8.00 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.44 pct)
* Call money 7.30/7.35 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* India is not considering an immediate cut in gold import
duties, Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Wednesday,
extending a policy that has helped narrow the country's trade
deficit but is believed to have led to an increase in smuggling.
* India's cabinet on Wednesday approved share sales in
state-run companies ONGC, Coal India and
NHPC, a government official told reporters.
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* India is expected to release trade data for August between
Sept. 8 and 12. There is no fixed date or time for the data
release.
KEY DEALS
* India's IDFC Ltd on Wednesday launched a share
sale to institutional investors to raise up to 10 billion rupees
($164 million), according to a deal term sheet seen by Reuters.
* Tata Communications will kick off roadshows on Thursday
for a planned US dollar senior bond. The telecoms company has
hired ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, HSBC, RBS
and Standard Chartered for the investor meetings. The roadshows
will be held in Singapore on Thursday, Hong Kong on Friday and
London on Monday. (IFR)
* Nabha Power, a Larsen & Toubro-owned special-purpose
vehicle, has priced another bond in the local market. The
company has priced a 8.5 billion rupees ($139.4 billion) sale,
split into a 5 billion rupees one-year tranche and a 3.5 billion
rupees two-year tranche paying 9.00 percent and 9.33 percent
coupons, respectively. Standard Chartered Bank is the
sole-arranger. (IFR)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
61.35 61.40 61.15 61.18-20 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 10* -$1.63 mln
Month-to-date** 988.37 mln
Year-to-date** 14.03 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 10 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 9 253.38 mln
Month-to-date 1.43 bln
Year-to-date 18.44 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 9
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 10
Foreign Banks -0.56 bln
Public Sector Banks 5.43 bln
Private Sector Banks -4.35 bln
Mutual Funds 4.83 bln
Others 2.72 bln
Primary Dealers -8.06 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 13 bids for 42.60 billion rupees ($701 million) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 109.72 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI at 3.24 trillion
rupees.
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)