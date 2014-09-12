GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * The U.S. dollar was riding high in Asia on Friday as incessant speculation about the outlook for U.S. interest rates undermined commodity prices and unwound leveraged trades in higher-yielding currencies. * The dollar hovered below a 14-month peak against a basket of major currencies early on Friday as the selloff in sterling and the euro tapered off, but commodity currencies remained under pressure. * Brent crude rose and broke a string of five straight lower finishes on Thursday, climbing back from a two-year low hit after increasing supply and signs of weakening demand countered worries that conflicts in the Middle East could curb output. * U.S. Treasuries yields edged higher on Thursday on the view that a strong U.S. retail sales figure on Friday could increase the potential for an earlier-than-expected rate hike from the Federal Reserve. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,995.87 (down 0.23 pct) * NSE index 8,085.70 (down 0.10 pct) * Rupee 60.9250/9350 per dlr (60.94/95) * 10-year bond yield 8.51 pct (8.54 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.01 pct (8.02 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.46 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.30/7.35 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release CPI data for August at 1200 GMT. * India will release industrial output data for July at 1200 GMT (1730 IST). * India is expected to release trade data for August between Sept. 8-12. There is no fixed date or time for the data release. * India foreign exchange reserves data due at 1130 GMT. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.24 61.26 61.11 61.23-26 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 11* $71.20 mln Month-to-date** $1.02 bln Year-to-date** $14.06 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 11 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 10 $134.52 mln Month-to-date $1.57 bln Year-to-date $18.58 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 11 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 11 Foreign Banks 16.97 bln Public Sector Banks -25.42 bln Private Sector Banks 16.12 bln Mutual Funds -3.59 bln Others -10.00 bln Primary Dealers 5.93 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 9 bids for 33.02 billion rupees ($542.1 million) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 102.62 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.32 trillion rupees. (Compiled by Swati Bhat)