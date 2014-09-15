GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian stocks stumbled to their lowest in five weeks on Monday after a batch of weak data out of China raised the spectre of a sharp slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. * The dollar index posted its ninth consecutive week of gains on Friday and the U.S. currency rose to six-year highs against the yen on speculation that the Federal Reserve may strike a more hawkish tone when it meets next week. * Crude oil prices fell on Friday on pressure from weak demand, ample supplies and a strong dollar. * U.S. Treasuries yields rose on Friday, with benchmark yields posting their biggest weekly increase in over a year after solid U.S. retail sales data bolstered expectations for a more hawkish statement from the Federal Reserve next week. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,061.04 (up 0.24 pct) * NSE index 8,105.50 (up 0.24 pct) * Rupee 60.65/66 per dlr (60.9250/9350) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.51 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 8.00 pct (8.01 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.45 pct (8.46 pct) * Call money 7.90/7.95 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * India will release August WPI data (0630 GMT) * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and heads of State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank, Indian Bank, Citibank and HSBC's Indian units are among speakers at a banking industry event. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.13 61.35 61.05 61.35-38 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 12* $30.14 mln Month-to-date** $1.01 bln Year-to-date** $14.14 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 12 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 11 $154.15 mln Month-to-date $1.72 bln Year-to-date $18.73 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept 12 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 12 Foreign Banks 4.69 bln Public Sector Banks -11.32 bln Private Sector Banks 15.08 bln Mutual Funds 2.13 bln Others -4.72 bln Primary Dealers - 5.87 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 7.99 percent at three-day variable rate reverse repo auction * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 90.80 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.33 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.6500 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)