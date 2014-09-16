GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares cautiously edged higher on Tuesday as
investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later
in the session, as expectations of a more hawkish Fed stance on
monetary policy underpinned the dollar.
* The U.S. dollar loitered in familiar territory early on
Tuesday with investors reluctant to do much as they waited for
fresh guidance on interest rates from the Federal Reserve, while
the Australian dollar rebounded from a six-month trough.
* Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Monday
after weak Chinese economic data sent prices to a 26-month low
earlier in the day, while U.S. crude rose after bouncing off a
technical support level near a 16-month low reached last
week.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices broke a slide and rose on Monday
as bargain hunters bought on signs of spotty economic growth,
which might slow the Federal Reserve's shift away from loose
monetary polices.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,816.56(down 0.90 pct)
* NSE index 8,042.00(down 0.78 pct)
* Rupee 61.13/14 per dlr (60.65/66)
* 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.50 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.97 pct (8.00 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct)
* Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.90/7.95 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with
his four deputy governors to hold pre-policy consultations with
market bodies representing India's debt, FX markets and with
officials representing mutual funds and micro-finance
institutions.
* RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi scheduled to give an address
at a banking conference.
* RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to address students in Mumbai.
KEY DEALS
* Power Finance Corp has sold a two-tranche bond
to raise a minimum of 21 billion rupees($343.9 million). The
bond comprised a 13-month tranche, paying a coupon of 8.95
percent, and a five-year tranche paying 9.32 percent
coupon.
* Tata Power has started sounding the market for
an offering of rupee bond, according to sources aware of the
matter. The company is looking to raise the money either next
month or in November, primarily to repay its $300 million in
foreign currency convertible bonds, maturing on Nov. 21, the
sources say.
* Tata Communications is wrapping up its road
shows today in London for a planned U.S. dollar senior bond. The
telecoms company has hired ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch,
Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Standard Chartered for the investor
meetings.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
61.47 61.46 61.35 61.45-48 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 15* -12.21 mln
Month-to-date** $1.14 bln
Year-to-date** $14.18 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 15 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 12 -$71.23 mln
Month-to-date $1.65 bln
Year-to-date $18.66 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 15
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 15
Foreign Banks 27.99 bln
Public Sector Banks -27.55 bln
Private Sector Banks 13.51 bln
Mutual Funds -2.40 bln
Others 1.14 bln
Primary Dealers -12.69 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India to conduct 14-day term repo
variable rate auction for 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) on
Sept. 16.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 120.37 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.1000 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)