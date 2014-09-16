GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares cautiously edged higher on Tuesday as investors awaited a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning later in the session, as expectations of a more hawkish Fed stance on monetary policy underpinned the dollar. * The U.S. dollar loitered in familiar territory early on Tuesday with investors reluctant to do much as they waited for fresh guidance on interest rates from the Federal Reserve, while the Australian dollar rebounded from a six-month trough. * Brent crude oil futures ended little changed on Monday after weak Chinese economic data sent prices to a 26-month low earlier in the day, while U.S. crude rose after bouncing off a technical support level near a 16-month low reached last week. * U.S. Treasury debt prices broke a slide and rose on Monday as bargain hunters bought on signs of spotty economic growth, which might slow the Federal Reserve's shift away from loose monetary polices. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,816.56(down 0.90 pct) * NSE index 8,042.00(down 0.78 pct) * Rupee 61.13/14 per dlr (60.65/66) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.97 pct (8.00 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * Call money 7.00/7.10 pct (7.90/7.95 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan along with his four deputy governors to hold pre-policy consultations with market bodies representing India's debt, FX markets and with officials representing mutual funds and micro-finance institutions. * RBI Deputy Governor R. Gandhi scheduled to give an address at a banking conference. * RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to address students in Mumbai. KEY DEALS * Power Finance Corp has sold a two-tranche bond to raise a minimum of 21 billion rupees($343.9 million). The bond comprised a 13-month tranche, paying a coupon of 8.95 percent, and a five-year tranche paying 9.32 percent coupon. * Tata Power has started sounding the market for an offering of rupee bond, according to sources aware of the matter. The company is looking to raise the money either next month or in November, primarily to repay its $300 million in foreign currency convertible bonds, maturing on Nov. 21, the sources say. * Tata Communications is wrapping up its road shows today in London for a planned U.S. dollar senior bond. The telecoms company has hired ANZ, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, HSBC, RBS and Standard Chartered for the investor meetings. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.47 61.46 61.35 61.45-48 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 15* -12.21 mln Month-to-date** $1.14 bln Year-to-date** $14.18 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 15 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 12 -$71.23 mln Month-to-date $1.65 bln Year-to-date $18.66 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 15 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 15 Foreign Banks 27.99 bln Public Sector Banks -27.55 bln Private Sector Banks 13.51 bln Mutual Funds -2.40 bln Others 1.14 bln Primary Dealers -12.69 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India to conduct 14-day term repo variable rate auction for 150 billion rupees ($2.45 billion) on Sept. 16. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 120.37 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rise to 3.31 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.1000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)