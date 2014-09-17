GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares crept cautiously higher on Wednesday after
Wall Street rebounded on speculation the Federal Reserve would
maintain a pledge on low rates when a two-day policy meeting
ends later in the session.
* The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday,
having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters mounted hours
before the Federal Reserve offers its latest guidance on
interest rates.
* U.S. crude futures rose by almost $2 and Brent by more
than $1 on Tuesday on the prospect of a production cut by OPEC
as well as on a weakening dollar and news that Libya had curbed
output after rockets hit an area near a refinery.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices inched up on Tuesday as
investors in global markets throttled down fears that Federal
Reserve policymakers meeting in Washington will soon undo
America's ultra loose monetary policy.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,492.51 (down 1.21 pct)
* NSE index 7932.90 (down 1.36 pct)
* Rupee 61.0550/0650 per dlr (61.13/14)
* 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.50 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.95 pct (7.97 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.44 pct)
* Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.00/7.10 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* RBI releases weekly money supply data
* U.S. Fed's two-day policy meeting concludes
* Treasury Bill Auction
KEY DEALS
* NTPC priced its up to 10 billion
rupees($163.7m) offering of 10-year bonds at 9.17%. The issuer
invited bids for the sale on Tuesday. The offering, locally
rated Triple A by Care and Crisil, is split equally into a base
size and greenshoe.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
61.49 61.46 61.25 61.30-35 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 16* -135.77 mln
Month-to-date** $1.22 bln
Year-to-date** $14.26 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 16 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 15 90.56 mln
Month-to-date $1.72 bln
Year-to-date $18.75 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 16
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 16
Foreign Banks -5.49 bln
Public Sector Banks -11.91 bln
Private Sector Banks 7.96 bln
Mutual Funds 2.65 bln
Others 0.88 bln
Primary Dealers 5.91 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
T Bills 120 billion rupees Sept 17
Long dated bonds 120 billion rupees Sept 19
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.01
percent at overnight variable rate repo auction
* RBI sets cut-off rate of 8.16 percent at 14-day term repo
auction.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 133.75 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.29
trillion rupees.
(1 US dollar = 61.0550 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Gaurav Pai)