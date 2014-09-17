GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares crept cautiously higher on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded on speculation the Federal Reserve would maintain a pledge on low rates when a two-day policy meeting ends later in the session. * The U.S. dollar nursed modest losses early on Wednesday, having suffered an unexpected setback as jitters mounted hours before the Federal Reserve offers its latest guidance on interest rates. * U.S. crude futures rose by almost $2 and Brent by more than $1 on Tuesday on the prospect of a production cut by OPEC as well as on a weakening dollar and news that Libya had curbed output after rockets hit an area near a refinery. * U.S. Treasury debt prices inched up on Tuesday as investors in global markets throttled down fears that Federal Reserve policymakers meeting in Washington will soon undo America's ultra loose monetary policy. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 26,492.51 (down 1.21 pct) * NSE index 7932.90 (down 1.36 pct) * Rupee 61.0550/0650 per dlr (61.13/14) * 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.50 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.95 pct (7.97 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.44 pct (8.44 pct) * Call money 7.75/7.85 pct (7.00/7.10 pct) KEY FACTORS TO WATCH * RBI releases weekly money supply data * U.S. Fed's two-day policy meeting concludes * Treasury Bill Auction KEY DEALS * NTPC priced its up to 10 billion rupees($163.7m) offering of 10-year bonds at 9.17%. The issuer invited bids for the sale on Tuesday. The offering, locally rated Triple A by Care and Crisil, is split equally into a base size and greenshoe. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.49 61.46 61.25 61.30-35 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 16* -135.77 mln Month-to-date** $1.22 bln Year-to-date** $14.26 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 16 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 15 90.56 mln Month-to-date $1.72 bln Year-to-date $18.75 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 16 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 16 Foreign Banks -5.49 bln Public Sector Banks -11.91 bln Private Sector Banks 7.96 bln Mutual Funds 2.65 bln Others 0.88 bln Primary Dealers 5.91 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES T Bills 120 billion rupees Sept 17 Long dated bonds 120 billion rupees Sept 19 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.01 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction * RBI sets cut-off rate of 8.16 percent at 14-day term repo auction. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 133.75 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.29 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 61.0550 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)