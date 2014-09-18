BRIEF-NTPC says launches issue of 20 bln rupee notes due 2022
* Says issuer has launched an issue of INR 20 billion notes due 2022 priced on April 25,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Japanese shares jumped on Thursday after the dollar vaulted to a six-year peak on the yen as the Federal Reserve's outlook for rising rates underlined the diverging path between the United states and the rest of the rich world.
* The dollar rose to its highest in over four years against a basket of currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's guidance on interest rates highlighted the diverging pathways between the United States and other rich nations.
* Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose sharply in the United States last week and as a strong dollar continued to create headwinds for dollar-denominated commodities.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept in place near-zero interest rates and other ultra-loose U.S. monetary policies meant to boost economic growth.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 26,631.29(up 0.52 pct)
* NSE index 7975.50(up 0.54 pct)
* Rupee 60.92/93 per dlr (61.0550/0650)
* 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.50 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.94 pct (7.95 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.44 pct)
* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.75/7.85 pct)
KEY FACTORS TO WATCH
* Scottish independence referendum
* Prime minister Narendra Modi is determined to build closer relations with the world's second-largest economy, whose leader, Xi Jinping comes with pledges to invest billions of dollars in railways, industrial parks and roads.
OVERNIGHT NEWS
* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.
KEY DEALS
* Reliance Jio Infocomm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Group, has mandated 15 lenders for its US$1.5bn dual-tranche refinancing.
* State-owned IDBI Bank is inching towards printing its first Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. According to market talk, the bank has received feedback from investors for a coupon of 10.75% for its new-style 10-year bonds.
* State-owned lender Bank of Maharashtra is planning a sale of 5 billion rupees of AT1s, its chairman told local media earlier this week. The bank also wants to raise 10 billion rupees of senior bonds in the current fiscal year.
* GAIL India is also expected to bring a bond issue next week, following on from NTPC on Wednesday. NTPC priced its up to 10 billion rupees offering of 10-year bonds at 9.17%.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
61.31 61.48 61.10 61.44-46 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 17* 22.34 mln
Month-to-date** $1.10 bln
Year-to-date** $14.14 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 16 -75.61 mln
Month-to-date $1.67 bln
Year-to-date $18.68 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 17
Foreign Banks 5.21 bln
Public Sector Banks -4.04 bln
Private Sector Banks - 2.21 bln
Mutual Funds -1.97 bln
Others 3.09 bln
Primary Dealers -0.08 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES Long dated bonds 120 billion rupees Sept 19
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.01 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 204.90 billion rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.29 trillion rupees.
(1 US dollar = 60.9000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)
* Says issuer has launched an issue of INR 20 billion notes due 2022 priced on April 25,2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.85% 02.85% 02.85% (Apr 25) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% -----------------------------------