GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Japanese shares jumped on Thursday after the dollar vaulted to a six-year peak on the yen as the Federal Reserve's outlook for rising rates underlined the diverging path between the United states and the rest of the rich world.

* The dollar rose to its highest in over four years against a basket of currencies on Thursday after the Federal Reserve's guidance on interest rates highlighted the diverging pathways between the United States and other rich nations.

* Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday after a government report showed crude stocks rose sharply in the United States last week and as a strong dollar continued to create headwinds for dollar-denominated commodities.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept in place near-zero interest rates and other ultra-loose U.S. monetary policies meant to boost economic growth.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 26,631.29(up 0.52 pct)

* NSE index 7975.50(up 0.54 pct)

* Rupee 60.92/93 per dlr (61.0550/0650)

* 10-year bond yield 8.50 pct (8.50 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 7.94 pct (7.95 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.43 pct (8.44 pct)

* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.75/7.85 pct)

KEY FACTORS TO WATCH

* Scottish independence referendum

* Prime minister Narendra Modi is determined to build closer relations with the world's second-largest economy, whose leader, Xi Jinping comes with pledges to invest billions of dollars in railways, industrial parks and roads.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* The Federal Reserve on Wednesday renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero for a "considerable time," but also indicated it could raise borrowing costs faster than expected when it starts moving.

KEY DEALS

* Reliance Jio Infocomm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Group, has mandated 15 lenders for its US$1.5bn dual-tranche refinancing.

* State-owned IDBI Bank is inching towards printing its first Basel III-compliant Additional Tier 1 securities. According to market talk, the bank has received feedback from investors for a coupon of 10.75% for its new-style 10-year bonds.

* State-owned lender Bank of Maharashtra is planning a sale of 5 billion rupees of AT1s, its chairman told local media earlier this week. The bank also wants to raise 10 billion rupees of senior bonds in the current fiscal year.

* GAIL India is also expected to bring a bond issue next week, following on from NTPC on Wednesday. NTPC priced its up to 10 billion rupees offering of 10-year bonds at 9.17%.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click

Open High Low Close Volume

61.31 61.48 61.10 61.44-46 N/A

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

Sept 17* 22.34 mln

Month-to-date** $1.10 bln

Year-to-date** $14.14 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on NSDL's website.

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt

Sept 16 -75.61 mln

Month-to-date $1.67 bln

Year-to-date $18.68 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 17 on NSDL's website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

Sept 17

Foreign Banks 5.21 bln

Public Sector Banks -4.04 bln

Private Sector Banks - 2.21 bln

Mutual Funds -1.97 bln

Others 3.09 bln

Primary Dealers -0.08 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

ISSUANCES Long dated bonds 120 billion rupees Sept 19

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India sets cut-off rate of 8.01 percent at overnight variable rate repo auction

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI rises to 204.90 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI falls to 3.29 trillion rupees.

(1 US dollar = 60.9000 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)