GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Asian shares edged higher on Friday, cheered by news of an eye-popping initial public offering by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, while sterling rebounded after a survey published showed support for Scotland to remain in the United Kingdom.

* Sterling rose to a two-week high against the U.S. dollar and two-year peak against the euro on Friday, taking comfort from early results of a Scottish referendum that indicated a break-up of the United Kingdom will be averted.

* Crude oil fell on Thursday, pressured by ample supply, concerns about demand growth and a stronger U.S. dollar.

* U.S. Treasury debt prices turned down on Thursday, with investors driving some shorter-maturity yields to highs not seen since 2011 a day after the Federal Reserve raised forecasts for some interest rates.

LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE

* BSE index 27,112.21(up 1.81 pct)

* NSE index 8,114.75(up 1.75 pct)

* Rupee 60.83/84 per dlr (60.92/93)

* 10-year bond yield 8.45 pct (8.50 pct)

* 5-year OIS rate 7.86 pct (7.94 pct)

* 1-year OIS rate 8.41 pct (8.43 pct)

* Call money 7.95/8.00 pct (7.95/8.00 pct)

KEY FACTORS TO WATCH

* Scottish independence referendum results

* Farm Minister Radha Mohan Singh to release the maiden estimates for India's summer crops for the 2014/15 year that began from July after the monsoon spread over the sub-continent.

OVERNIGHT NEWS

* India urged the Group of 20 nations on Thursday to consider creating currency swap lines to mitigate the impact on emerging economies of the expected withdrawal of the U.S. Federal Reserve's vast monetary stimulus.

KEY DEALS

* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp is planning to tap the market with an offering of three-year bonds, sources said. Bids for the sale might be called this week or next week, the sources said.

* Since March, four multi-issuer pooled bonds have emerged to raise a total 3.54 billion rupees ($58m) for 11 regulated microfinance institutions (MFIs). The latest deal is of 725 million rupees completed earlier this week involving eight MFIs across 17 Indian states. These bonds have tenors of two years and offer an annualised yield of around 13%.

USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click

Open High Low Close Volume

61.28 61.39 61.08 61.06-09 N/A

FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)

Sept 18* -1.58 mln

Month-to-date** $1.13 bln

Year-to-date** $14.17 bln

* Provisional NSE data

** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on NSDL's website.

FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt

Sept 17 -75.61 mln

Month-to-date $1.97 bln

Year-to-date $18.98 bln

* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 18 on NSDL's website.

GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)

Sept 17

Foreign Banks 18.93 bln

Public Sector Banks -44.69 bln

Private Sector Banks 9.20 bln

Mutual Funds -0.5 bln

Others -7.25 bln

Primary Dealers 24.31 bln

Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd

ISSUANCES Long dated bonds 120 billion rupees Sept 19

LIQUIDITY

* The Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday it accepted all 29 bids for 95.56 billion rupees ($1.56 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system.

* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 156.40 billion rupees.

* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI rises to 3.35 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.7250 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Gaurav Pai)