GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares got off on the back foot on Monday after an uninspiring session on Wall Street, while the dollar gave back a little of its recent solid gains in early trading. * The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle sooner-than-expected. * U.S. crude oil and Brent traded in opposite directions on Friday as a sell-off ahead of Monday's expiration kept U.S. prices down, while discussions of OPEC cutting output put strength into the market overseas. * U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as traders took advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some bargain hunting following a week dominated by Federal Reserve policymakers and a failed referendum that could have broken up Britain. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,090.42 (down 0.08 pct) * NSE index 8,121.45 (up 0.08 pct) * Rupee 60.81/82 per dlr (60.83/84) * 10-year bond yield 8.45 pct (8.45 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.86 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.41 pct) * Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.95/8.00 pct) USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.18 61.20 61.09 61.20-24 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 19* $1.07 mln Month-to-date** $1.16 bln Year-to-date** $14.19 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 19 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 18 $483.84 mln Month-to-date $2.46 bln Year-to-date $19.46 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 19 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 19 Foreign Banks 7.48 bln Public Sector Banks -13.00 bln Private Sector Banks 20.71 bln Mutual Funds 7.10 bln Others 6.82 bln Primary Dealers -29.11 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES State loans Atleast 83 bln rupees Sept. 23 Treasury bills 120 billion rupees Sept. 24 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted all 41 bids for 140.26 billion rupees ($2.30 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 142.76 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.34 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.7250 Indian rupee) (Compiled by Swati Bhat)