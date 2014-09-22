GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares got off on the back foot on Monday after an
uninspiring session on Wall Street, while the dollar gave back a
little of its recent solid gains in early trading.
* The dollar hovered near six-year highs against the
Japanese yen on Monday, underpinned by expectations the world's
biggest economy will see the start of its rate-tightening cycle
sooner-than-expected.
* U.S. crude oil and Brent traded in opposite directions on
Friday as a sell-off ahead of Monday's expiration kept U.S.
prices down, while discussions of OPEC cutting output put
strength into the market overseas.
* U.S. Treasury debt prices rose on Friday as traders took
advantage of a recent rise in yields to do some bargain hunting
following a week dominated by Federal Reserve policymakers and a
failed referendum that could have broken up Britain.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,090.42 (down 0.08 pct)
* NSE index 8,121.45 (up 0.08 pct)
* Rupee 60.81/82 per dlr (60.83/84)
* 10-year bond yield 8.45 pct (8.45 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.87 pct (7.86 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.42 pct (8.41 pct)
* Call money 7.70/7.75 pct (7.95/8.00 pct)
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
For up-to-date prices, double click
Open High Low Close Volume
61.18 61.20 61.09 61.20-24 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 19* $1.07 mln
Month-to-date** $1.16 bln
Year-to-date** $14.19 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 19 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 18 $483.84 mln
Month-to-date $2.46 bln
Year-to-date $19.46 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 19
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 19
Foreign Banks 7.48 bln
Public Sector Banks -13.00 bln
Private Sector Banks 20.71 bln
Mutual Funds 7.10 bln
Others 6.82 bln
Primary Dealers -29.11 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
State loans Atleast 83 bln rupees Sept. 23
Treasury bills 120 billion rupees Sept. 24
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday it accepted
all 41 bids for 140.26 billion rupees ($2.30 billion) at its
one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into
the banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 142.76 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.34 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 60.7250 Indian rupee)
(Compiled by Swati Bhat)