GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP * Asian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday while commodities won a break from recent selling pressure after a reading on China's massive factory sector outpaced the market's bleak expectations. * The dollar hovered just below a four-year peak against a basket of major currencies early in Asia on Tuesday as the euro steadied near a 14-month trough with sellers taking a bit of a breather. * Crude oil futures fell on Monday as ample supply and slowing economic growth in Europe and China outweighed expectations of a cut in oil output from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). * Long-dated Treasuries yields dipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday on the view that lingering weakness in U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to maintain a dovish stance on raising interest rates. LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE * BSE index 27,206.74 (up 0.43 pct) * NSE index 8,146.30 (up 0.31 pct) * Rupee 60.8150/8250 per dlr (60.81/82) * 10-year bond yield 8.44 pct (8.45 pct) * 5-year OIS rate 7.80 pct (7.87 pct) * 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.42 pct) * Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.70/7.75 pct) KEY DEALS * The $1.5bn refinancing for Reliance Jio Infocomm, a wholly owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Group, has been launched into general syndication last Friday. * State-owned Rural Electrification Corp on Monday sold three-year bonds of 26.10 billion rupees ($429m) at 9.06 percent. * India's state-owned steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd has filed draft papers for an initial public offer of 10 percent of its shares. USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices) For up-to-date prices, double click Open High Low Close Volume 61.17 61.35 61.15 61.30-33 N/A FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars) Sept 22* $30.53 mln Month-to-date** $1.17 bln Year-to-date** $14.21 bln * Provisional NSE data ** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on Sept. 22 on NSDL's website. FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt Sept 19 $395.01 mln Month-to-date $2.85 bln Year-to-date $19.86 bln * Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 22 on NSDL's website. GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees) Sept 22 Foreign Banks 32.55 bln Public Sector Banks -26.08 bln Private Sector Banks -1.23 bln Mutual Funds 0.55 bln Others -2.46 bln Primary Dealers -3.31 bln Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd ISSUANCES State loans At least 83 bln rupees Sept. 23 Treasury bills 120 billion rupees Sept. 24 Bonds 120 billion rupees Sept. 26 LIQUIDITY * The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all 33 bids for 100.66 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) at its one-day repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the banking system. * Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 126.97 billion rupees. * Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.29 trillion rupees. (1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupees) (Compiled by Abhishek Vishnoi)