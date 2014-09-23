GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Asian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday while
commodities won a break from recent selling pressure after a
reading on China's massive factory sector outpaced the market's
bleak expectations.
* The dollar hovered just below a four-year peak against a
basket of major currencies early in Asia on Tuesday as the euro
steadied near a 14-month trough with sellers taking a bit of a
breather.
* Crude oil futures fell on Monday as ample supply and
slowing economic growth in Europe and China outweighed
expectations of a cut in oil output from the Organization of
Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
* Long-dated Treasuries yields dipped to their lowest in
over a week on Monday on the view that lingering weakness in
U.S. economic data may force the Federal Reserve to maintain a
dovish stance on raising interest rates.
LOCAL MARKETS PREVIOUS CLOSE
* BSE index 27,206.74 (up 0.43 pct)
* NSE index 8,146.30 (up 0.31 pct)
* Rupee 60.8150/8250 per dlr (60.81/82)
* 10-year bond yield 8.44 pct (8.45 pct)
* 5-year OIS rate 7.80 pct (7.87 pct)
* 1-year OIS rate 8.40 pct (8.42 pct)
* Call money 7.15/7.20 pct (7.70/7.75 pct)
KEY DEALS
* The $1.5bn refinancing for Reliance Jio Infocomm, a wholly
owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Group, has been launched
into general syndication last Friday.
* State-owned Rural Electrification Corp on Monday
sold three-year bonds of 26.10 billion rupees ($429m) at 9.06
percent.
* India's state-owned steel producer Rashtriya Ispat Nigam
Ltd has filed draft papers for an initial public offer of 10
percent of its shares.
USD/INR NDFs (NY closing prices)
Open High Low Close Volume
61.17 61.35 61.15 61.30-33 N/A
FII INVESTMENTS-EQUITIES (Net dollars)
Sept 22* $30.53 mln
Month-to-date** $1.17 bln
Year-to-date** $14.21 bln
* Provisional NSE data
** Source: Data as per the latest custodial filing as on
Sept. 22 on NSDL's website.
FII INVESTMENTS-DEBT (Net Dollars) Debt
Sept 19 $395.01 mln
Month-to-date $2.85 bln
Year-to-date $19.86 bln
* Source: Data as per latest custodial filing as on Sept. 22
on NSDL's website.
GOVERNMENT SECURITIES TRADING (Net buy/sell, in rupees)
Sept 22
Foreign Banks 32.55 bln
Public Sector Banks -26.08 bln
Private Sector Banks -1.23 bln
Mutual Funds 0.55 bln
Others -2.46 bln
Primary Dealers -3.31 bln
Source: Clearing Corp of India Ltd
ISSUANCES
State loans At least 83 bln rupees Sept. 23
Treasury bills 120 billion rupees Sept. 24
Bonds 120 billion rupees Sept. 26
LIQUIDITY
* The Reserve Bank of India said on Monday it accepted all
33 bids for 100.66 billion rupees ($1.66 billion) at its one-day
repo auction, through which it injects liquidity into the
banking system.
* Indian banks' refinancing with RBI falls to 126.97 billion
rupees.
* Indian banks' cash balances with RBI fall to 3.29 trillion
rupees.
(1 US dollar = 60.9300 Indian rupees)
